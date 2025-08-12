This refurbished Kindle Paperwhite is just $107 and has access to tons of free books

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Did you know you can get free e-books for your Kindle? You can, and right now you can even save money on the Kindle itself. The Kindle Paperwhite is our choice for the best e-reader, and Amazon has dropped the price on the refurbished version by roughly $40. You can even choose your color, whether you want the typical gray, pink, or teal.

Like-New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) — $106.99 (was $144) The Kindle is more compact than even a small paperback. It’s a lot smaller than that old library copy of the Fifty Year Sword. (PS: If anyone actually understands that book, please explain it to me).

We’re big fans of refurbished products around here, especially from a reputable program like Amazon’s. This Kindle Paperwhite has been fully tested by Amazon and works just like it would if it were brand new. This is the most recent version, so it comes with the USB-C charging port (no more microUSB nonsense) and the faster hardware. This version is 25 percent faster than the previous model, which is crucial for faster page turns and smoother browsing.

When it comes to e-readers, we look for something that runs fast, has access to a variety of lending programs, and provides a crisp, clear screen that’s easy to look at over long sessions. The Paperwhite checks all those boxes and comes with 16GB built-in storage, so it has plenty of room for a ton of books. My personal favorite feature is the dynamic lighting, which shifts from bright white to warm amber depending on your situation. Anything that makes my eyes feel better is OK with me.