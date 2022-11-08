Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals offer steep discounts right now
Grab these steep discounts on popular electronics without having to wait for the post-Thanksgiving competitive-shopping holiday.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Imagine this scene: It’s 11 a.m. on Black Friday and you’re playing video games on your laptop while talking to friends on your new wireless headset as Thanksgiving leftovers heat up in your new air fryer. Life is good and you didn’t have to battle a single crowd on the year’s biggest shopping holiday. This could be you if you jump on Best Buy’s early Black Friday sales, which are currently underway. As a big-box store, Best Buy has just about every type of electronic you can imagine, so the deal pool is deep this year as it has been in the past. We have scoured through the ever-updating list of sale items to find the best products and the deepest discounts. Below are some of our favorite deals. If you see something you want, hop on it ASAP because things will sell out as the sale goes on. Once they’re gone, so too are your chances to spend Black Friday in your pajamas watching “Superstore” on Hulu while napping off your turkey hangover.
Want to see a list of just the best TV deals? Head over to our post dedicated to smart TV sales happening before Black Friday rolls around.
Laptops
- ASUS – ROG Zephyrus 14″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop – AMD Ryzen 7 – 16GB DDR4 Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 – 512GB PCIe SSD $899 (was $1,399)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,149 ($1,299)
- Microsoft – Surface Pro 7+ – 12.3” Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD with Black Type Cover $899 (was $1,229)
- Acer – Predator Helios 300 – 15.6″ FHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 16GB DDR5 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 – 512GB SSD $999 (was $1,499)
- ASUS – 14.0″ Laptop – Intel Celeron N4020 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC $119 (was $249)
- HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Evo Platform Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $649 (was $949)
- HP – 14″ 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD $499 (was $699)
- Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Laptop – AMD Ryzen 5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive $349 (was $549)
- Samsung – Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 15.6” AMOLED Touch Screen Laptop – Intel 12th Gen Evo Core i7 – 16GB DDR5 Memory – 1TB SSD $1,249 (was $1,649)
Audio
- Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds $99 (was $169)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones $89 (was $149)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones $99 (was $149)
- Soundcore by Anker Life Note 3 XR True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones $39 (was $99)
- Apple AirPods Max $449
- JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones $99 (was $129)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds $179 (was $199)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones $199 (was $399)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Over-the-Ear Wireless $59 (was $104)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones $249 (was $279)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) $119 (was $129)
Gaming
- Astro Gaming – A10 Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset for Xbox $35 (was $60)
- Turtle Beach – Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset for Xbox $99 (was $129)
- Seagate – 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S Internal NVMe SSD $199 (was $219)
- Astro Gaming – A40 TR Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset for Xbox $179 (was $249)
- Arcade1Up – Pacman Collection Gaming Table $499 (was $699)
- HyperX – Cloud II Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PC, PS5, and PS4 $119 (was $149)
Desktop computers and monitors
- Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop – Intel Core i7 – 16GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 – 1TB SSD – Liquid Cooling $2,199 (was $2,599)
- ASUS – TUF 23.8” FHD 165Hz 1ms FreeSync Premium Gaming Monitor $129 (was $229)
- Razer – Huntsman Elite Full Size Wired Opto-Mechanical Clicky Switch Gaming Keyboard $95 (was $199)
- Lenovo – Legion Tower 5 AMD Gaming Desktop – AMD Ryzen 5-5600G – 8GB Memory – AMD Radeon RX 6500XT – 512GB SSD $729 (was $989)
- Samsung – 27” Odyssey QHD IPS 165 Hz 1ms FreeSync Premium & G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor $249 (was $399)
Audio and soundbars
- JBL – 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $399 (was $599)
- Definitive Technology – BP-9020 High-Performance Home Theater Tower Speaker with Integrated 8” Powered Subwoofer $524 (was $749)
- VIZIO – 5.1-Channel V-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $199 (was $249)
- Sony – Core Series Dual 5″ 3-Way Floorstanding Speaker $199 (was $229)
- Sony – Portable Bluetooth Speaker $299 (was $399)
- Samsung – HW-Q750B/ZA 5.1.2ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos $479 (was $799)
- LG – 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $399 (was $699)
- Sony – SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $149 (was $279)
Smartwatches
- Fitbit – Sense 2 $199 (was $299)
- Samsung – Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch 44mm $169 (was $279)
- Samsung – Galaxy Watch5 Pro Titanium Smartwatch 45mm $419 (was $449)
- Fitbit – Luxe $79 (was $129)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm $30 (was $399)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Generation GPS) 44mm $219 (was $309)
Household
- Bella Pro Series – 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer $59 (was $129)
- Breville – Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven $319 (was $399)
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $349 (was $449)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum $549 (was $649)
- Keurig – K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $59 (was $89)
- Ninja – Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender $99 (was $199)
- iRobot Robot Roomba j7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum $599 (was $799)
- GE Profile – Opal 2.0 24-lb. Portable Ice maker with Nugget Ice Production $529 (was $629)