We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Imagine this scene: It’s 11 a.m. on Black Friday and you’re playing video games on your laptop while talking to friends on your new wireless headset as Thanksgiving leftovers heat up in your new air fryer. Life is good and you didn’t have to battle a single crowd on the year’s biggest shopping holiday. This could be you if you jump on Best Buy’s early Black Friday sales, which are currently underway. As a big-box store, Best Buy has just about every type of electronic you can imagine, so the deal pool is deep this year as it has been in the past. We have scoured through the ever-updating list of sale items to find the best products and the deepest discounts. Below are some of our favorite deals. If you see something you want, hop on it ASAP because things will sell out as the sale goes on. Once they’re gone, so too are your chances to spend Black Friday in your pajamas watching “Superstore” on Hulu while napping off your turkey hangover.

Want to see a list of just the best TV deals? Head over to our post dedicated to smart TV sales happening before Black Friday rolls around.

Laptops

Audio

Gaming

Desktop computers and monitors

Audio and soundbars

Smartwatches

Household