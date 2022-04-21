One of the best ways to reconcile a lust for cool new gadgets and concern for the environment involves keeping devices in service for as long as possible. While recycling programs have gotten much better in recent years, they’re still no match for using slightly older gear that still has lots of life left in it. That’s where refurbished programs come in and this month eBay is offering an extra 15-percent off its refurbished products when you use the code REFURBISHED15.

Both Amazon and eBay offer certified refurbished product stores filled with many of the most popular products you’d find on the shelves at your local big-box store. Refurbished products won’t always offer a huge discount over their brand-new counterparts, but there are some truly great deals out there if you look. Of course, it’s Earth Day and you don’t have time to look because (hopefully) you’re out in the world planting trees, feeding the birds (but never with bread!), or picking up litter—so, we looked for you before we went outside ourselves. Here are some especially good deals we’ve found that you might want to jump on.

A quick note about buying refurbished

Taking a leap on a refurbished gadget can seem nerve-wracking at first, but it actually comes with a few benefits: Both Amazon and eBay certify their refurbished products to ensure they work before sending them out. And, in the off-chance you get something broken or unsatisfactory, both companies offer a guarantee.

The eBay refurbished program breaks out products into different tiers based on their condition. The top tier comes with the Certified Refurbished designation, which means it’s basically new and comes with a two-year warranty. There are three steps below that, each representing a bump down in overall condition, but they still all offer a full one-year warranty.

Amazon offers its Renewed Guarantee, which allows you to return an unsatisfactory product up to 90 days after purchase. That window extends all the way out to a year for some high-end products. The product page will indicate which version applies to a specific item.

eBay Certified Refurbished deals

Remember that eBay will give you an extra 15-percent off up to $100 in total discount if you use the code REFURBISHED15.

EcoFlow River Power Station $389 (Was $589)

Bose Sleepbuds II $179 (Was $249)

LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV $950 (Was $1099)

Samsung 75-inch 8K Neo-QLED TV $2,360 (Was $2,597)

Apple Watch Series 5 $199 (Was $299)

Samsung C27F398 27 inch Curved LED Monitor $169 (Was $249)

Samsung LS34J550WQNXZA 34″ Ultra WQHD Widescreen LCD Monitor $249 (Was $299)

DJI Mini 2 Camera Drone $379 (Was $449)

DJI Mavic Mini Camera Drone $219 (Was $349)

DJI Air 2S Quadcopter Drone $899 (Was $1,114)

Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven $125 (Was $319)

Cuisinart FP-11GMFR Full-Size Food Processor $49 (Was $99)

Ninja AG302 5-in-1 Indoor Grill $89 (Was $249)

Cuisinart CPT-640 4 Slice Standard Toaster $25 (Was $99)

Sun Joe XTREAM Clean Electric Pressure Washer $119 (Was $199)

Ego Cordless Lawn Mower $399 (Was $549)

Philips Hue Gen 3 60W A19 White & Color Ambiance Smart 3 Bulb Kit $89 (Was $199)

Acer Chromebook 315 15.6″ $139 (Was $219)

9400/7500W Tri Fuel Electric Start Portable Generator 50A $699 (Was $899)

Amazon Renewed deals

Beats Studio Buds $66 (Were $149)

Logitech G915 mechanical gaming keyboard $129 (Was $190)

Apple iPad Air 2 $187 (Was $249)

Apple Watch Series 5 $210 (Was $299)

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse $99 (Was $150)

HP ChromeBook 11 G4 EE $78 (Was $289)

Shark IQ App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum $299 (Was $489)

NETGEAR Gigabit Cable Modem $99 (Was $187)

Vitamix Explorian Blender $289 (Was $359)

Cuisinart FP-11GMFR Food Processor $49 (Was $150)

While some of these sales are temporary and the 15-percent discount at eBay is specific for Earth Day, the refurbished shops are almost always worth a look when you’re trying to buy a new gadget. If you can keep a device out of the recycling bin or the landfill, then you’re doing something good for the planet.