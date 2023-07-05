We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t kick off until July 11, but you can already score a good deal on a KitchenAid stand mixer (and plenty of the company’s other appliances) by shopping right now. This discount brings the mixer down to its lowest price in months, so bakers looking for a serious kitchen upgrade should take note. We’ve also collected KitchenAid stand mixer attachment deals if you want to kit out your new gear—or add to your arsenal if you already have a stand mixer.

KitchenAid’s 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer is the company’s entry-level model, and it’s perfect for home bakers who want to expedite mixing, cooking, dough and cake batter, or making homemade whipped cream or meringue. A hand mixer (or, y’know, your hands) can accomplish some of these jobs, but others require more heavy machinery. KitchenAid bundles its mixer with whisk, dough hook, and paddle attachments, designed to handle any basic or intermediate baking job.

A switch on the stand mixer’s right side allows you to change its speed, while a locking mechanism at its base keeps its mixing bowl in place—critical when making big batches of dough, which can jostle the mixer around. A round porthole-looking piece on the mixer’s front side can be removed to reveal a slot for accessories, each expanding the mixer’s capabilities to handle kitchen tasks like chopping meat or making ice cream. The benefit to investing in a KitchenAid Stand Mixer now—especially on sale—is it works as an entry point into a larger ecosystem of kitchen gadgetry.

