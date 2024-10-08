This $35 portable car jump starter Prime Day deal could save you during an emergency

You'll never regret having this deeply-discounted car jump starter in your trunk when you buy it on Prime Day.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 8:39 PM EDT

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I have used my portable car jump starter exactly twice and I would have paid triple its original price in each situation. Car batteries don’t die at convenient times, which is why we consider a good portable jump starter essential equipment for every car. But, paying for emergency gear is never that fun. After all, you could be spending your cash on an at-home ice cream maker or a huge TV. But this Amazon Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Deal Days) deal makes doing the responsible thing feel even better.

NEXPOW Car Jump Starter Car Battery Jump Starter Pack $35 (with discount, was $89)

Nexpow portable jump starter on sale for amazon prime day

Nexpow

Despite its cheap price and weighing less than two pounds, this portable power pack has enough oomph to jump start a 7.0-liter gas engine. It totes enough juice inside to get up to 20 jump starts on a single charge so it won’t be dead when you need it. Two USB ports can charge your devices and a built-in flash light guides the way. For $35, buy one and chuck it in your trunk. Then buy more and chuck them in the trunks of people you care about.

GOOLOO GP4000 4000A Peak Car Battery Jump Starter $89 (with coupon, was $169)

Gooloo amazon prime day deal portable jump starter

Gooloo

A version of this jump starter landed on our list of the best portable jump starters for its excellent design. It’s built like a rugged power bank, because that’s essentially what it is. This 4,000-amp pack can start any vehicle up to a 10-liter combustion engine. That includes pretty much every car on the road, as well as smaller vehicles like side-by-sides and motorcycles. In addition to its jump starting skills, it can also charge gadgets via a trio of USB ports (one USB-C in/out and two USB-A out). Plus, the built-in LED illuminates things under the hood so you can get everything connected correctly. You will not regret having one of these in your car.

More Prime Day portable jump starter deals

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.