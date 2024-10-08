This $35 portable car jump starter Prime Day deal could save you during an emergency

I have used my portable car jump starter exactly twice and I would have paid triple its original price in each situation. Car batteries don’t die at convenient times, which is why we consider a good portable jump starter essential equipment for every car. But, paying for emergency gear is never that fun. After all, you could be spending your cash on an at-home ice cream maker or a huge TV. But this Amazon Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Deal Days) deal makes doing the responsible thing feel even better.

NEXPOW Car Jump Starter Car Battery Jump Starter Pack $35 (with discount, was $89)

Despite its cheap price and weighing less than two pounds, this portable power pack has enough oomph to jump start a 7.0-liter gas engine. It totes enough juice inside to get up to 20 jump starts on a single charge so it won’t be dead when you need it. Two USB ports can charge your devices and a built-in flash light guides the way. For $35, buy one and chuck it in your trunk. Then buy more and chuck them in the trunks of people you care about.

GOOLOO GP4000 4000A Peak Car Battery Jump Starter $89 (with coupon, was $169)

A version of this jump starter landed on our list of the best portable jump starters for its excellent design. It’s built like a rugged power bank, because that’s essentially what it is. This 4,000-amp pack can start any vehicle up to a 10-liter combustion engine. That includes pretty much every car on the road, as well as smaller vehicles like side-by-sides and motorcycles. In addition to its jump starting skills, it can also charge gadgets via a trio of USB ports (one USB-C in/out and two USB-A out). Plus, the built-in LED illuminates things under the hood so you can get everything connected correctly. You will not regret having one of these in your car.

More Prime Day portable jump starter deals