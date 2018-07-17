The case for full-fat yogurt

Creamy, full-fat yogurt and fruit make a decadent snack that's actually good for you (minus the sugary granola...) Pexels

Not all fats are created equal. There’s the dangerous trans fats, the healthy unsaturated fats, and the middling saturated fats, but even within that final category there are variations. That marbled steak? Bad for you, in non moderate amounts. But that creamy yogurt? It might actually be good for you. One recent study brought the issue of full-fat dairy to the headlines this week, but this is far from the first study to question the assumed unhealthiness of dairy fat. Researchers have been zeroing in on the health consequences of t dairy fat for a long time. On the whole, studies show that people who eat full-fat dairy tend to be just as healthy or even healthier than those who choose the low-fat options. Let’s talk this through. Saturated fats get their name because the long carbon chains that make up the molecules are stocked full of hydrogen molecules. And they are easily distinguishable from their unsaturated counterparts as they turn solid at room temperature. Animal meats contain almost exclusively saturated fat as do dairy products and a few other oils such as coconut. Many large-scale studies have linked saturated fat intake with obesity, high cholesterol, and heart disease. The assumption for had been that the link held for all saturated fat, but some more recent studies point to a potentially different conclusion, that only the fats in animal meat, not the ones in dairy, raise our risk of heart problems.

The most recent study followed 2,907 Americans over age 65 without cardiovascular disease for 22 years to see which would develop heart problems. Observational studies like this would usually survey participants to see which ate full-fat dairy and which opted for low-fat versions, then would compare those two categories. Instead, this group measured fatty acid levels in the participants’ blood. Fatty acids are a kind of blood lipid (the other main one is the well-known cholesterol), and levels of these molecules help determine your cardiovascular disease risk. The lipids in saturated fats tend to be unhealthy, but these researchers found that the fatty acids from dairy are different. By measuring the levels of dairy-specific fatty acids, the researchers could figure out which people ate more dairy fat than others and tie that to health outcomes like stroke, cardiovascular disease, and overall mortality. As it turns out, most of them had no influence on mortality. One, called heptadecanoic acid, was associated with a lower risk of stroke. But overall, the authors wrote, “the findings from our investigation and previous studies suggest no major effects of dairy fatty acids on CVD risk.” Another study on cardiovascular disease found that amongst 3,333 adults who were not diabetic at the beginning of the study, those that had higher fatty acids in their blood (and were therefore eating more dairy fat) had a lower risk of developing diabetes. A clinical trial that assigned 164 people to eat either full fat, low-fat, or no cheese (but an equally-caloric amount of carbohydrates) for 12 weeks found no differences in their LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels or risk factors for metabolic problems, like diabetes. Levels of “good” or HDL cholesterol were higher amongst those who ate cheese, though, so rejoice in that.