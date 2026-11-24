Turkeys may be getting all of the bird hype this week, but plenty is still going on in the reality show that is the bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) world.

Just before the sun rose over Big Bear Valley in southern California on Monday morning, Friends of Big Bear Valley’s (FOBBV) cameras picked up the sounds of eagle chortles throughout the area. The sounds continued as the sun came up over the nest that typically belongs to an internet-famous bald eagle dad named Shadow and his late partner, Jackie.

“Eagles vocalize for many different reasons. It could be to communicate territory, a danger warning, mating, food necessity or merely social contact. Their tone is that of a whistling chatter-like chirp, making it easy to differentiate them with their distinctive, high pitched sounds,” FOBBV writes.

11-23-2026 Morning Melodies and Evening Suprises

The cameras also picked up two unknown soaring eagles, and some ravens scrounging around in the nest. By Monday afternoon, two bald eagles followed each other onto the Lookout Snag, a tree near the nest. While it is not clear which eagles were there, a familiar face was spotted just before sunset. Kaydee, the four-year-old banded female eagle who has been seen near Shadow since August, swooped onto the nest for the first time in several days.

“Kaydee made a welcome visit to the nest. She poked around a bit, before showing us some beautiful closeups, then exiting through the back porch,” FOBBV says. “We can all agree what a welcome sight it was to see Kaydee. It’s a gentle reminder that if we just wait, there are new surprises each and every day.”

We still do not know if Shadow and Kaydee will mate this season. Shadow has recently been spotted with another female eagle nicknamed Big Beautiful Visitor (BBV) by some fans. Any eggs are generally laid in January. Viewers can follow Shadow, Kaydee, or any other eagle couple that takes over the nest via a 24/7 livestream.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

Who is KD1 aka Kaydee?

Kaydee, formerly known as KD1, is a banded female bald eagle that has been spotted in Big Bear Valley following the death of Shadow’s former partner, Jackie. She was born in 2022, about 70 miles away from Big Bear Lake in the Prado Basin between Anaheim and Riverside, California. Coincidentally, her parents are also named Lucky and Ricky like Jackie’s parents, but they are a different eagle pair.

Kaydee was banded as part of the Orange County Water District’s work to track the eagles born in the area. These bands help biologists track and monitor the birds over time. Kaydee currently has a black spot on her head, but that may not be permanent. It’s possible that not all of her white feathers have come in or it could be tree sap or dirt. She also has two small bands on her legs. One is a small metal band, while the other is a lavender band with “KD1” on it.

Kaydee is almost five years old, so she is just about ready to mate.

Jackie and Shadow’s story

Jackie and Shadow became official in 2018. FOBBV’s nest cameras documented Jackie and Shadow’s life together, offering us a direct look into the brutality and beauty of nature. They successfully raised chicks in 2019 (Cookie and Simba) and 2022 (Spirit). The pair’s eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. However, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong wind and only two of the chicks (Sunny and Gizmo) survived.

In January, Jackie laid two eggs in the nest, but ravens destroyed them. She later laid two more eggs that hatched in April and named Luna and Sandy. The name Sandy is in honor of FOBBV’s former executive director Sandy Steers, who died from cancer in February.

On July 17, Jackie was found injured on the ground near Dana Point Park, California. Cell phone video from a witness confirmed that she had an altercation with two other subadult eagles. She successfully fended off the other eagles by turning over and using her talons, but could not fly far away.

She was transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center for care, where she was diagnosed with severe anemia. Her anemia worsened during the first week of August, the Ojai Raptor Center said that she was in unstable condition on August 9.



Jackie died early in the morning on August 10. The necropsy did not reveal a single cause of death, and instead pointed to several factors including severe anemia, bird flu, blood clots in her wing and one kidney, and liver and lung abnormalities.

A memorial service was held on September 5 in Fawnskin, California, along with a second celebration of life called Wings Over Big Bear on October 3. The event featured representatives from FOBBV, the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, and more.

Earlier this month, the Ojai Raptor Center announced a “room filled with kindness,” that is covered with thousands of letters, drawings, cards, and well-wishes they have received in honor of Jackie.