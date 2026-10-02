Jackie tribute video celebrates bald eagle’s wonderous life

On August 10, Jackie the bald eagle died at age 14. This weekend, a memorial service for the beloved eagle mom will celebrate her life. Ahead of the gathering, Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) released a beautiful tribute to the stern-faced bird who captured the hearts of millions of viewers.

FOBBV gave people from all over the world a front-row seat to Jackie’s life. The non-profit’s 24/7 livestream camera documented Jackie and her partner, Shadow, as they navigated raising chicks, tending to their nest, and chasing off annoying squirrels.

“We got to watch Jackie rule her territory, guide her mates and lovingly raise her chicks because of Sandy Steers. Jackie is believed to be the first bald eagle to hatch in Big Bear, and Sandy knew she was special,” FOBBV wrote. Steers was FOBBV’s former executive director. She died on February 11, 2026, after battling cancer. A life-long wildlife activist, she helped launch the cameras in 2015 and was FOBBV’s resident bald eagle expert. She devoted countless hours and energy to educating the public on the animals that call the San Bernardino National Forest home.

The Jackie memorial is free, but those attending the event in person are encouraged to RSVP. It will feature remarks from several local organizations including representatives from the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, Shelley Egan from FOBBV, the U.S. Forest Service, and more. There will also be tributes to Jackie in song and the unveiling of artwork by local artist Jilliana Marshall.

Attendees can write their own postcard to Jackie with a message, memory, or reflection inspired by this resilient bird. Those attending in person can pick up a complimentary postcard at the event, while those online are encouraged can use one of their choosing.

Postcards can be mailed to:

Postcards For Jackie

C/O: Visit Big Bear

PO Box 1936

Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

The in-person event continues with Wildlife Education Day on Sunday, October 4. Visitors can take a guided birdwatching walk, plant native seeds, and more.

10-2-2026 Remembering Jackie