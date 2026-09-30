How to watch Jackie the bald eagle’s memorial service

On Saturday, October 3, a memorial service for beloved bald eagle mom Jackie will be held at Bear Mountain Ski Resort in Big Bear Lake, California. And just like Jackie’s life, Wings over Big Bear will be live streamed for anyone with an internet connection.

The live stream will begin at 9:30 a.m. PDT (12:30 p.m. EDT). To receive an alert that the event is beginning, subscribe to Bear Mountain Ski Resort’s YouTube channel and switch on notifications.

2026 Wings Over Big Bear Ceremony

The event is free, but those attending the event in person are encouraged to RSVP. It will feature remarks from several local organizations including representatives from the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, Shelley Egan from Friends of Big Bear Valley (the nonprofit organization that runs the nest cameras that brought Jackie to the world), the U.S. Forest Service, and more. There will also be tributes to Jackie in song and the unveiling of artwork by local artist Jilliana Marshall.

Attendees are also encouraged to write their own postcard to Jackie with a message, memory, or reflection inspired by this resilient bird. Those attending in person can pick up a complimentary postcard at the event, while those online are encouraged can use one of their choosing.

Postcards can be mailed to:

Postcards For Jackie

C/O: Visit Big Bear

PO Box 1936

Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

The in-person event continues with Wildlife Education Day on Sunday, October 4, Visitors can take a guided birdwatching walk, plant native seeds, and more.

Jackie’s story

Jackie was born, raised, and lived in Big Bear Valley in southern California. Prior to the 2011-2012 nesting season, no bald eagle chicks were known to have ever hatched in Big Bear Valley. Then came Jackie, named after a forest ranger and born to parents Ricky and Lucy in 2012.

During the 2016-2017 nesting season, Jackie took over a nest where Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) had a camera stationed. In 2018, she had two chicks named Stormy and Big Bear Baby (or BBB) with her first mate, Mr. B.

Her long-time partner Shadow entered the picture in summer 2018. He showed up at the nest and would not leave. FOBBV called the new male Shadow because he appeared so determined to stay in the nest, and the team initially believed he was one of Jackie’s siblings, also named Shadow. The eagle’s plumage indicated he was one year older than the other Shadow and not Jackie’s sibling, but the name stuck.

Shadow continued to hold his ground and Mr. B gave up and eventually left. Jackie then accepted Shadow as her new mate.

Wildlife cameras documented Jackie and Shadow’s life together, offering viewers a direct look into the brutality and beauty of nature. The pair successfully raised chicks in 2019 (Cookie and Simba) and 2022 (Spirit). The pair’s eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. However, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong wind and only two of the chicks (Sunny and Gizmo) survived.

In January, Jackie laid two eggs in the nest, but ravens destroyed them. She later laid two more eggs that hatched in April and named Luna and Sandy. The name Sandy is in honor of FOBBV’s former executive director Sandy Steers who died from cancer in February.

Jackie’s injury and death

On July 17, Jackie was found injured on the ground near Dana Point Park, California. Cell phone video from a witness confirmed that she had an altercation with two other subadult eagles. She successfully fended off the other eagles by turning over and using her talons, but could not fly far away.

She was transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center for care, where she was diagnosed with severe anemia. Her anemia worsened during the first week of August, the Ojai Raptor Center said that she was in unstable condition on August 9. Her packed cell volume (PCV) fell below percent, before rising to nine percent.

On July 17, Jackie was found injured on the ground near Dana Point Park, California. Cell phone video from a witness confirmed that she had an altercation with two other subadult eagles. She successfully fended off the other eagles by turning over and using her talons, but could not fly far away.

She was transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center for care, where she was diagnosed with severe anemia. Her anemia worsened during the first week of August, the Ojai Raptor Center said that she was in unstable condition on August 9. Her packed cell volume (PCV) fell below percent, before rising to nine percent.



Jackie died early in the morning on August 10. The necropsy did not reveal a single cause of death, and instead pointed to several factors including severe anemia, blood clots in her wing and one kidney, and liver and lung abnormalities.

Jackie’s resilience inspired millions of people around the world. To honor her memory, FOBBV accepts donations to support its conservation efforts in the area. You can help the rescue organization that helped Jackie in her final days by donating to Ojai Raptor Center’s Bald Eagle Recovery Campaign.