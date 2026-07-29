Bald eagle Jackie out of ICU, but not out of danger

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Jackie the internet-famous bald eagle mom has officially been moved out of the intensive care unit at the Ojai Raptor Center. She is continuing to receive round-the-clock veterinary care, as she remains a very sick patient.

“This is an encouraging step forward, but it does not mean she is out of danger,” the Ojai Raptor Center writes. “We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support, encouragement, and kindness shown to our team throughout her care. Your messages on social media truly mean a great deal to all of us.”

Back in Big Bear Valley, Jackie and her partner Shadow’s young eagles Sandy and Luna were last seen on camera on July 23. According to nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV), the young eagles may have left the area on the “great journey,” and may officially be out on their own.

“Shadow has been seen around the habitat daily,” FOBBV writes. “If the eaglets have moved on, Shadow has no reason to visit the nest or stay within the habitat. This would be considered his summer vacation, and he can hang out and perch wherever he is comfortable.”

Jackie will only be released back to Big Bear if she is healthy and able to hunt and protect herself. The timeline for her release is still unclear, as she remains quite sick. She was found on the ground near Dana Point Park on July 17, following a short altercation on the ground with two other subadult eagles. Cell phone video confirmed that the adult was able to fend off the other eagles by turning over and using its talons, but could not fly far away. The LA County Parks San Dimas Raptor Rescue then picked up the eagle and it was transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates. In the meantime, viewers can monitor the nest on FOBBV’s livestream.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

It’s been another roller coaster nesting season for Jackie and Shadow, a pair of internet-famous bald eagle parents living in San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California. After two of their eggs were destroyed by ravens in January, Jackie and Shadow laid two new eggs that have successfully hatched.

Chick 1 hatched on April 4 at 9:33 p.m. PDT, while Chick 2 followed on April 5 at 8:30 a.m. Their large nest in Big Bear Valley east of Los Angeles is livestreamed 24 hours a day by nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) and has captivated millions.

On May 1, FOBBV announced the chicks’ names: Sandy and Luna.

How long will the chicks stay in the nest?

Chicks usually stay in the nest until 10 to 14 weeks of age.

What challenges do the eaglets face?

Before leaving the nest, the chicks face threats from other birds of prey, including hawks, ravens, other eagles, and owls. Inclement weather can also present challenges for the chicks. In 2025, a March snowstorm resulted in the death of one of Jackie and Shadow’s three chicks.

During fledging, only 70 percent of eaglets survive. One of the greatest threats is from cars that can injure or kill the birds while they scavenge for food on roadkill.

Who are Jackie and Shadow?

The pair first got together in 2018 and successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022. However, their eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. Only 50 percent of eagle eggs successfully hatch, so this pair has already beaten the odds.

What happened to Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 eaglets?

In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. On March 13, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong winds. Only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam when the storm passed by the next morning. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks. The two surviving chicks were later named Sunny and Gizmo after 54,000 names were submitted by fans.

What happens after chicks fledge?

Young eagles usually fledge–or leave the nest and fly–when they can flatten their wings and have feathers capable of flight. This typically occurs when the birds hit 10 to 14 weeks of age. Males also tend to take their first flight a little sooner than females.

According to FOBBV, fledglings from Southern California have been spotted as far south as Baja California, as far north as British Columbia, and as far east as Yellowstone National Park.

About 70 percent of bald eagles survive the fledgling stage. FOBBV does not tag their eagles, so it’s not possible to follow the chicks’ journeys after they flee the nest.

How can I help Jackie and Shadow?

FOBBV accepts donations to support its conservation efforts in the area. The organization recently reached a goal of raising $10 million to purchase land around Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains. A $5.5 million donation from Anna and Greg Brockman pushed the fundraiser to its goal ahead of a deadline. Greg Brockman is the co-founder and President of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Before the Brockmans’ donation, more than 25,000 donations had raised almost half of the necessary funds.

You can help the rescue organization nursing Jackie back to health by donating to Ojai Raptor Center’s Bald Eagle Recovery Campaign.

Disclosure: Ziff Davis, Popular Science’s parent company, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in April 2025, alleging it infringed Ziff Davis copyrights in training and operating its AI systems.