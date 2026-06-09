Jackie and Shadow’s chicks’ genders revealed: It’s a boy…and a girl!

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Humans often announce the biological sex of their offspring before the baby even enters the world. For bald eagles, the process can take a bit longer. After nine weeks, Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) announced on Tuesday that Jackie and Shadow’s 2026 chicks are likely a boy and a girl.

The two chicks hatched in early April. Their names, Sandy and Luna, were bestowed on May 1. Now we know that Sandy is a female and Luna is male. Or at least we can confidentially guess. FOBBV, the non-profit who runs Jackie and Shadow’s 24/7 livecam, closely observed the duo since birth and noted traits that offered clues to the birds’ sexes.

Luna (L), Sandy (R) in their nest on June 9. Image: FOBBV

“Male and female bald eagles have significant differences in vocal pitch; we have all heard the difference in vocals with Jackie and Shadow,” FOBBV wrote on Facebook. “Females are larger than males and so are their voice boxes (Syrinx), which results in deeper lower-pitched vocalizations We used frequency applications to record and analyze Sandy and Luna’s vocals and there were consistent differences in vocal pitch.”

FOBBV also notes that the only way to confirm Sandy and Luna’s sexes would be a blood test. But at 9 weeks old, the eaglets’ bone structure and foot pads have fully grown (and they can even see as well as their parents), so FOBBV can be confident in their assessment.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

It’s been another roller coaster nesting season for Jackie and Shadow, a pair of internet-famous bald eagle parents living in San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California. After ravens destroyed two of their eggs in January, Jackie and Shadow laid two new eggs that successfully hatched.

Chick 1 hatched on April 4 at 9:33 p.m. PDT, while Chick 2 followed on April 5 at 8:30 a.m. PDT. Their large nest in Big Bear Valley east of Los Angeles is livestreamed 24 hours a day by nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) and has captivated millions.

On May 1, FOBBV announced the chicks’ names: Sandy and Luna. The names were selected by elementary school students after thousands of submissions from fans.

How long will the chicks stay in the nest?

Chicks usually stay in the nest until 10 to 14 weeks of age. This year’s chicks will likely fledge sometime between mid-June and mid-July.

What challenges do the eaglets face?

Before leaving the nest, the chicks face threats from other birds of prey, including hawks, ravens, other eagles, and owls. Inclement weather can also present challenges for the chicks. In 2025, a March snowstorm resulted in the death of one of Jackie and Shadow’s three chicks.

During fledging, only 70 percent of eaglets survive. One of the greatest threats is from cars that can injure or kill the birds while they scavenge for food on roadkill.

Who are Jackie and Shadow?

The pair first got together in 2018 and successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022. However, their eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. Only 50 percent of eagle eggs successfully hatch, so this pair has already beaten the odds.

What happened to Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 eaglets?

In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. On March 13, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong winds. Only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam when the storm passed by the next morning. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks. The two surviving chicks were later named Sunny and Gizmo after 54,000 names were submitted by fans.

What happens after chicks fledge?

Young eagles usually fledge–or leave the nest and fly–when they can flatten their wings and have feathers capable of flight. This typically occurs when the birds hit 10 to 14 weeks of age. Males also tend to take their first flight a little sooner than females. So we might expect to see Luna take flight first.

According to FOBBV, fledglings from Southern California have been spotted as far south as Baja California, as far north as British Columbia, and as far east as Yellowstone National Park.

About 70 percent of bald eagles survive the fledgling stage. FOBBV does not tag their eagles, so it’s not possible to follow the chicks’ journeys after they flee the nest.

Can I help Jackie and Shadow?

Yes. Environmental groups are currently fundraising $10 million to protect Jackie and Shadow’s foraging area from development. Learn more at SaveMoonCamp.org.