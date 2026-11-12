Bald eagles Shadow and Kaydee take on a ‘nestoration’ project

As nesting season in Big Bear Valley continues, internet-famous bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) father Shadow and his potential new partner Kaydee are putting in the work. Like any couple, the pair is taking on a little “nestoration” project. Kaydee focused on rearranging a few errant sticks and Shadow inspected several parts of the nest.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV), the nonprofit organization that runs the nest camera, this task looked physically taxing.

“For a short time, Shadow’s tongue could be seen hanging out, a behavior eagles use to help cool themselves,” FOBBV writes. “Since bald eagles do not have sweat glands, they rely on thermoregulation by ‘panting’ to regulate their body temperature.”

The birds then quietly listened to the sounds of the valley, while remaining alert for any potential intruders like the eagle they encountered earlier this week. They managed to chase off that would-be interloper.

Kaydee eventually turned around from her watch, and Shadow showered her with “affectionate little nibbles,” before moving to the front porch of the nest. Shadow stood on the back porch to watch over their territory. They then enjoyed the morning sunshine for over an hour while guarding their home.

Later in the day, Kaydee flew in from a branch called the lookout snag to the nest. When she arrived, she loudly announced her presence before flying off once again. Three other eagles were observed flying across the territory shortly after she left.

“It is encouraging to see Shadow and Kaydee working together to defend their territory while continuing to strengthen their bond,” FOBBV writes. “Watching this devoted pair grow closer with each passing day is truly a joy!”

We still do not know if Shadow and Kaydee will mate this season. Bald eagle nesting begins in September, and lasts over six months. Any eggs are generally laid in January. Viewers can follow Shadow and Kaydee and their journey on the nest via a 24/7 livestream.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

Who is KD1 aka Kaydee?

Kaydee, formerly known as KD1, is a banded female bald eagle that has been spotted in Big Bear Valley following the death of Shadow’s former partner, Jackie. She was born in 2022, about 70 miles away from Big Bear Lake in the Prado Basin between Anaheim and Riverside, California. Coincidentally, her parents are also named Lucky and Ricky like Jackie’s parents, but they are a different eagle pair.

Kaydee was banded as part of the Orange County Water District’s work to track the eagles born in the area. These bands help biologists track and monitor the birds over time. Kaydee currently has a black spot on her head, but that may not be permanent. It’s possible that not all of her white feathers have come in or it could be tree sap or dirt. She also has two small bands on her legs. One is a small metal band, while the other is a lavender band with “KD1” on it.

Kaydee is almost five years old, so she is just about ready to mate.

Jackie and Shadow’s story

Jackie and Shadow became official in 2018. FOBBV’s nest cameras documented Jackie and Shadow’s life together, offering us a direct look into the brutality and beauty of nature. They successfully raised chicks in 2019 (Cookie and Simba) and 2022 (Spirit). The pair’s eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. However, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong wind and only two of the chicks (Sunny and Gizmo) survived.

In January, Jackie laid two eggs in the nest, but ravens destroyed them. She later laid two more eggs that hatched in April and named Luna and Sandy. The name Sandy is in honor of FOBBV’s former executive director Sandy Steers who died from cancer in February.

On July 17, Jackie was found injured on the ground near Dana Point Park, California. Cell phone video from a witness confirmed that she had an altercation with two other subadult eagles. She successfully fended off the other eagles by turning over and using her talons, but could not fly far away.

She was transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center for care, where she was diagnosed with severe anemia. Her anemia worsened during the first week of August, the Ojai Raptor Center said that she was in unstable condition on August 9. Her packed cell volume (PCV) fell below percent, before rising to nine percent.



Jackie died early in the morning on August 10. The necropsy did not reveal a single cause of death, and instead pointed to several factors including severe anemia, bird flu, blood clots in her wing and one kidney, and liver and lung abnormalities.

A memorial service was held on September 5 in Fawnskin, California, along with a second celebration of life called Wings Over Big Bear on October 3. The event featured representatives from FOBBV, the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, and more.

In November, the Ojai Raptor Center announced a “room filled with kindness,” that is covered with thousands of letters, drawings, cards, and well-wishes they have received in honor of Jackie.