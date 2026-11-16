Internet-famous bald eagle Shadow has endured an up-and-down 2026. From suffering the loss of a clutch of eggs to welcoming two chicks, and from losing his longtime partner to finding a new friend, he’s had a tumultuous year.

After the August death of Jackie, the female eagle he raised chicks with since 2018, Shadow began spending time with a 4-year-old female eagle named Kaydee (formerly KD1). Viewers of the 24/7 livestream of Shadow’s nest could easily spot Kaydee because of her double-banded legs—a silver ring on one leg and a lavender one on the other. The pair appeared chummy as they spent more time together, sharing stick-arranging duties, singing, and exchanging beaky kisses. An unexpected twist arrived this week with the appearance of an unknown female bald eagle spotted in the nest with Shadow.

Cameras spotted the unknown female in the nest in recent weeks, but this was the first time the eagle was joined by Shadow. On Monday afternoon, Shadow landed in the nest quickly followed by the unknown female. The unknown female fiddled the nest sticks while vocalizing and Shadow appeared unbothered by her presence. Eagles will typically defend their nest from intruders so Shadow’s willingness to share his space with an eagle other than Kaydee surprised many viewers.

Shadow returned the nest solo later in the afternoon as the sun set over Big Bear Lake.

It’s not known if Shadow has selected a new partner. Image: FOBBV

As this is nature, all we can do is sit back and see what unfolds. Mating season is approaching, so we have to wait and see if Shadow selects a new partner. Female eagles in Big Bear Valley typically lay their first clutch of eggs in January. Tune in to Friends of Big Bear Valley’s (FOBBV) livestreams to follow the southern California eagles anytime.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

Who is KD1 aka Kaydee?

Kaydee, formerly known as KD1, is a banded female bald eagle that has been spotted in Big Bear Valley following the death of Shadow’s former partner, Jackie. She was born in 2022, about 70 miles away from Big Bear Lake in the Prado Basin between Anaheim and Riverside, California. Coincidentally, her parents are also named Lucky and Ricky like Jackie’s parents, but they are a different eagle pair.

Kaydee was banded as part of the Orange County Water District’s work to track the eagles born in the area. These bands help biologists track and monitor the birds over time. Kaydee currently has a black spot on her head, but it may not be permanent. It’s possible that not all of her white feathers have come in or it could be tree sap or dirt. She also has two small bands on her legs. One is a small metal band, while the other is a lavender band with “KD1” on it.

Kaydee is almost five years old, so she is just about ready to mate. She was recently spotted on FOBBV’s livestream inspecting the nest and has also been seen hanging out near Shadow. Flying around Big Bear is completely normal behavior for young adult eagles at this time of year.

Jackie and Shadow’s story

Jackie and Shadow became official in 2018. FOBBV’s nest cameras documented Jackie and Shadow’s life together, offering us a direct look into the brutality and beauty of nature. They successfully raised chicks in 2019 (Cookie and Simba) and 2022 (Spirit). The pair’s eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. However, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong wind and only two of the chicks (Sunny and Gizmo) survived.

In January, Jackie laid two eggs in the nest, but ravens destroyed them. She later laid two more eggs that hatched in April and named Luna and Sandy. The name Sandy is in honor of FOBBV’s former executive director Sandy Steers who died from cancer in February.

On July 17, Jackie was found injured on the ground near Dana Point Park, California. Cell phone video from a witness confirmed that she had an altercation with two other subadult eagles. She successfully fended off the other eagles by turning over and using her talons, but could not fly far away.

She was transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center for care, where she was diagnosed with severe anemia. Her anemia worsened during the first week of August, the Ojai Raptor Center said that she was in unstable condition on August 9. Her packed cell volume (PCV) fell below percent, before rising to nine percent.



Jackie died early in the morning on August 10. The necropsy did not reveal a single cause of death, and instead pointed to several factors including severe anemia, bird flu, blood clots in her wing and one kidney, and liver and lung abnormalities.

A memorial service was held on September 5 in Fawnskin, California, along with a second celebration of life called Wings Over Big Bear on October 3. The event featured representatives from FOBBV, the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, and more.