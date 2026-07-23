Luna the eagle chases off nest intruder, as mom Jackie recovers

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While mother eagle Jackie recovers at the Ojai Raptor Center, her partner Shadow and their pair of subadult eagles, Sandy and Luna, continue life in their nest in Big Bear Valley. Shadow is feeding and caring for the duo, and protecting the nest from some other subadult eagles spotted near Big Bear Lake. Luna even helped out a bit, chasing away an intruder before it could get into the nest.

A representative from Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) spoke with an eagle expert about what Shadow may do while Jackie is away. It is important to remember that Shadow is a wild eagle who can do as he pleases. However, the unnamed expert did say that Jackie and Shadow’s years-long tight bond may keep him from moving on to another mate for now. He likely would not go and seek out another female eagle until his hormones kick in towards the end of December into early January.

“We noticed that Jackie’s hormones seem to kick in earlier and she becomes frisky… and Shadow generally has a case of the December grumpies until his kick in,” FOBBV writes. “But again, Shadow will do what Shadow wants to, and we have no say so in the matter.”

Meanwhile, Jackie is about 170 miles east in Ojai. Despite being in critical condition, she is eating on her own, has more energy, and is even fighting off the staff taking care of her. And the staff is not the only group she has been fighting recently. Video shared with KTLA 5 shows Jackie in a fight with two other adult eagles near Dana Point that left her in critical condition.

New video shows Jackie in a fight with 2 other bald eagles

According to the Ojai Raptor Center, Jackie is anemic and has inflammation affecting her kidney function. The team is unsure of the underlying issues causing these symptoms, and they are working with specialist veterinarians to determine the best treatment. They are also still waiting for a toxicology report to see if she has any rodenticide, zinc, or lead in her system. Lead is particularly toxic for eagles. According to the American Eagle Foundation, a lead fragment the size of a grain of rice is lethal to a mature bald eagle. A standard 150 grain lead bullet can poison 10 eagles.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates. In the meantime, viewers can monitor Shadow, Sandy, and Luna on the nest cam.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

It’s been another roller coaster nesting season for Jackie and Shadow, a pair of internet-famous bald eagle parents living in San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California. After two of their eggs were destroyed by ravens in January, Jackie and Shadow laid two new eggs that have successfully hatched.

Chick 1 hatched on April 4 at 9:33 p.m. PDT, while Chick 2 followed on April 5 at 8:30 a.m. Their large nest in Big Bear Valley east of Los Angeles is livestreamed 24 hours a day by nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) and has captivated millions.

On May 1, FOBBV announced the chicks’ names: Sandy and Luna.

How long will the chicks stay in the nest?

Chicks usually stay in the nest until 10 to 14 weeks of age.

What challenges do the eaglets face?

Before leaving the nest, the chicks face threats from other birds of prey, including hawks, ravens, other eagles, and owls. Inclement weather can also present challenges for the chicks. In 2025, a March snowstorm resulted in the death of one of Jackie and Shadow’s three chicks.

During fledging, only 70 percent of eaglets survive. One of the greatest threats is from cars that can injure or kill the birds while they scavenge for food on roadkill.

Who are Jackie and Shadow?

The pair first got together in 2018 and successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022. However, their eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. Only 50 percent of eagle eggs successfully hatch, so this pair has already beaten the odds.

What happened to Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 eaglets?

In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. On March 13, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong winds. Only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam when the storm passed by the next morning. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks. The two surviving chicks were later named Sunny and Gizmo after 54,000 names were submitted by fans.

What happens after chicks fledge?

Young eagles usually fledge–or leave the nest and fly–when they can flatten their wings and have feathers capable of flight. This typically occurs when the birds hit 10 to 14 weeks of age. Males also tend to take their first flight a little sooner than females.

According to FOBBV, fledglings from Southern California have been spotted as far south as Baja California, as far north as British Columbia, and as far east as Yellowstone National Park.

About 70 percent of bald eagles survive the fledgling stage. FOBBV does not tag their eagles, so it’s not possible to follow the chicks’ journeys after they flee the nest.

Can I help Jackie and Shadow?

Yes. Environmental groups are currently fundraising $10 million to protect Jackie and Shadow’s foraging area from development. Learn more at SaveMoonCamp.org.

You can also help the rescue organizations helping nurse the eagle that is likely Jackie back to health by donating to Ojai Raptor Center’s Bald Eagle Recovery Campaign.