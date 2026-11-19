Turn off reality TV and turn on the bald eagle cams. It’s all the drama you need.

When internet-famous bald eagle Shadow seemingly welcomed a mysterious new female into his nest earlier this week, many fans have questioned the whereabouts of Kaydee. After the death of Shadow’s longtime partner Jackie in August, he had been spotted spending time with the 4-year-old banded female eagle named KD1 (later renamed Kaydee). It seemed like the eagles might head into mating season as a pair, but after the arrival of a new, large female, it’s unclear how the relationships will all shake out.

Since the appearance of the mystery female, nicknamed Big Beautiful Visitor or BBV by some fans, Kaydee has disappeared from view of Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV)’s two cameras. She was last spotted by the cameras on November 14 in the Roost Tree, according to FOBBV. Despite concerns that she may be injured or had left the area, wildlife photographers have continued to document Kaydee’s presence near Big Bear Lake as recently as November 18.

Kaydee (left) and Shadow (right) working on the nest overlooking Big Bear Lake in Southern California earlier this month. Image: Friends of Big Bear Valley

Photographer Alla Shumko shared photos of Kaydee perched near Big Bear Lake on November 18. Kaydee’s double bands are visible as she observed a scuffle between younger eagles fighting over fish.

Mating season is well underway, so viewers of FOBBV’s 24/7 livecams have been watching closely for signs that Shadow has selected a new partner. Shadow has worked with both Kaydee and the new eagle on nest maintenance and shared “beaky kisses” with each female, both signs of bonding in bald eagles. Bald eagle mating involves a bit of aerial acrobatics—copulating pairs can be seen in what’s called a “cartwheel display,” in which they lock talons in mid-air while tumbling down to the ground. Male eagles do not have an external phallus, so mating occurs via a touch of cloacas. Vocalizations can typically be heard during the act, which lasts about 7 to 12 seconds, according to Raptor Resource.

As this is nature, we humans can’t predict or influence who Shadow will pick as a new partner. Or if he picks at all. All we can do is watch and wait and let nature take its course.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1