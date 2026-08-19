Bald eagle Shadow’s friend KD1 renamed Kaydee

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Say hello to Kaydee. The young bald eagle spotted hanging out with Shadow in recent weeks has a new name.

Orange County Water District biologists originally called the eagle KD1 and banded her as part of their work to track the eagles born in California’s Prado Basin. Since being spotted on the Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) cameras that follow the lives of the area’s bald eagles, she has been referred to as KD1.

On Wednesday, FOBBV announced they would now refer to KD1 as Kaydee. “Generally, Friends of Big Bear Valley does not give names to nest visitors unless they have been around long-term…until now,” FOBBV wrote on Instagram. “We have chosen to name KD1 Kaydee, whether or not they decide to stay in the area.”

It’s still not officially known if Kaydee is a male or female. Only when courting and mating season starts next month will viewers get more clues as to Kaydee’s sex and if the pair has potential to mate. At almost five years old, Kaydee is just about ready to mate. Flying around Big Bear is completely normal behavior for young adult eagles this time of year.

Cameras have spotted Kaydee and Shadow singing morning songs and flying around together since the death of Shadow’s former partner, Jackie. “Shadow and KD-1’s morning duet gives us all a sense of peace and hope,” FOBBV wrote about the new friends. “Whether forming a friendship or something deeper, we must trust in their present teamwork and patiently wait for a new day and a new story.”

The full bald eagle nesting season lasts over six months, depending on when the last season’s fledged chicks leave the area. Jackie and Shadow’s 2026 chicks, Sandy and Luna, fledged only a few weeks ago. FOBBV tracks the nesting season beginning on September 1. Eggs are generally laid in January.

To spot Kaydee on the FOBBV cameras, look for two small bands on her legs. One is a small metal band, while the other is a lavender band with “KD1” on it. She’s also still growing in her adult feathers, so her head is not yet completely white.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1