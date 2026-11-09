Bald eagle Shadow defends Kaydee and his nest from intruder

Word to the wise: don’t mess with Shadow’s nest. For the first time in two weeks, the internet-famous bald eagle’s (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) vocals were heard on the camera that captures a 24/7 livestream of his nest in Southern California. Shadow’s potentially new partner Kaydee was also heard nearby and she landed on the nest.

However, just after landing, Kaydee was on high alert because another eagle was eyeing the nest from above. Shadow quickly responded with loud vocals, and came swooping past the nest. While the intruding eagle briefly followed Shadow away, it made a turn back towards the nest. Kaydee made more calls to Shadow and quickly flew out of the nest, as the intruder tried to land on the branches above her. Shadow returned to the nest, and put himself between Kaydee and the intruder above, and all three birds flew away. Eventually, Shadow perched on a nearby tree and was heard giving a warning call in a loud voice while standing watch. The scene that appeared straight out of a movie was another exciting moment for the eagles of Big Bear Valley.

11-8-2025 Protecting and Defending…

“The brief encounter last night definitely showed Shadow and Kaydee defending the nest, protecting it and each other,” writes Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV), the non-profit organization that runs the livestream. “What a delight to see them as they have truly been missed these past two weeks!”

According to FOBBV, Shadow is ALSO an “experienced master builder and knows exactly when it’s time to begin tidying up the nest, moving stick furniture or placing new guardrails or a baby gate.”

We still do not know if Shadow and Kaydee will mate this season. Bald eagle nesting officially begins in September, and lasts over six months, depending on when the the chicks fledge. Eggs are typically laid in January. Viewers can follow Shadow and Kaydee and their journey on the nest via a 24/7 livestream.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

Who is KD1 aka Kaydee?

Kaydee, formerly known as KD1, is a banded female bald eagle that has been spotted in Big Bear Valley following the death of Shadow’s former partner, Jackie. She was born in 2022, about 70 miles away from Big Bear Lake in the Prado Basin between Anaheim and Riverside, California. Coincidentally, her parents are also named Lucky and Ricky like Jackie’s parents, but they are a different eagle pair.

Kaydee was banded as part of the Orange County Water District’s work to track the eagles born in the area. These bands help biologists track and monitor the birds over time. Kaydee currently has a black spot on her head, but it may not be permanent. It’s possible that not all of her white feathers have come in or it could be tree sap or dirt. She also has two small bands on her legs. One is a small metal band, while the other is a lavender band with “KD1” on it.

Kaydee is almost five years old, so she is just about ready to mate. She was recently spotted on FOBBV’s livestream inspecting the nest and has also been seen hanging out near Shadow. Flying around Big Bear is completely normal behavior for young adult eagles at this time of year.

Jackie and Shadow’s story

Jackie and Shadow became official in 2018. FOBBV’s nest cameras documented Jackie and Shadow’s life together, offering us a direct look into the brutality and beauty of nature. They successfully raised chicks in 2019 (Cookie and Simba) and 2022 (Spirit). The pair’s eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. However, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong wind and only two of the chicks (Sunny and Gizmo) survived.

In January, Jackie laid two eggs in the nest, but ravens destroyed them. She later laid two more eggs that hatched in April and named Luna and Sandy. The name Sandy is in honor of FOBBV’s former executive director Sandy Steers who died from cancer in February.

On July 17, Jackie was found injured on the ground near Dana Point Park, California. Cell phone video from a witness confirmed that she had an altercation with two other subadult eagles. She successfully fended off the other eagles by turning over and using her talons, but could not fly far away.

She was transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center for care, where she was diagnosed with severe anemia. Her anemia worsened during the first week of August, the Ojai Raptor Center said that she was in unstable condition on August 9. Her packed cell volume (PCV) fell below percent, before rising to nine percent.



Jackie died early in the morning on August 10. The necropsy did not reveal a single cause of death, and instead pointed to several factors including severe anemia, bird flu, blood clots in her wing and one kidney, and liver and lung abnormalities.

A memorial service was held on September 5 in Fawnskin, California, along with a second celebration of life called Wings Over Big Bear on October 3. The event featured representatives from FOBBV, the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, and more.