Bald eagle Jackie ‘more feisty’ during feedings, still in critical condition

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Injured internet-famous bald eagle 26-519 (aka Jackie) remains in stable, but critical condition. According to the Ojai Raptor Center’s most recent update, she is receiving round-the-clock treatment and the team is working to pinpoint the underlying cause of her illness.

After the team saw some improvement following a blood transfusion, she experienced a setback on July 25, when her blood values declined.

“Since then, she has improved once more. She is eating on her own, her energy and alertness have noticeably improved, and she has become much more feisty during feedings,” the center writes.

One encouraging sign is her packed cell volume (PCV), which measures the percentage of red blood cells in the bloodstream.Jackie’s PCV has increased from 8 percent before July 25 to 16 percent on July 27. These numbers are still below normal, but the center calls them an “encouraging” improvement.

“Despite extensive diagnostic testing and consultation with experienced wildlife veterinarians, we still do not have a definitive diagnosis,” the center explains. “Cases like this can be incredibly complex, and we will continue adjusting her treatment as new information becomes available.”

Back in Big Bear Valley, nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) is also monitoring a sub-adult eagle that likely battled with Jackie. The young eagle has been spotted near Jackie and her partner Shadow’s habitat near Big Bear Lake.

According to Dr. Peter Sharpe, the conservationist and bald eagle expert FOBBV spoke with, the male eagle is about 3.5 years old. Typically, bald eagles reach full maturity at age five. In some rare cases, they can be ready to mate and lay eggs by age four. Sharpe believes it is still too early for this sub adult eagle to be looking for a mate and/or a place to nest.

Shadow also showed defensive behavior against the sub-adult for several days while this year’s eaglets, Sandy and Luna, were at the nest. However, even though Sandy and Luna’s vocals have possibly been heard in the area, they have not been on camera since July 23. With so many other young eagles congregating in the area, the vocals may or may not be Jackie and Shadow’s offspring.

“If Sandy and Luna have indeed left on their life’s journey, their timing is completely normal. At the Big Bear nest, previous eaglets have generally dispersed at around four weeks after fledging,” FOBBV writes. “It is not confirmed [that] Sandy and Luna have left the area, we can only observe and time will tell.”

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates. In the meantime, viewers can monitor FOBBV’s livestream.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

It’s been another roller coaster nesting season for Jackie and Shadow, a pair of internet-famous bald eagle parents living in San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California. After two of their eggs were destroyed by ravens in January, Jackie and Shadow laid two new eggs that have successfully hatched.

Chick 1 hatched on April 4 at 9:33 p.m. PDT, while Chick 2 followed on April 5 at 8:30 a.m. Their large nest in Big Bear Valley east of Los Angeles is livestreamed 24 hours a day by nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) and has captivated millions.

On May 1, FOBBV announced the chicks’ names: Sandy and Luna.

How long will the chicks stay in the nest?

Chicks usually stay in the nest until 10 to 14 weeks of age.

What challenges do the eaglets face?

Before leaving the nest, the chicks face threats from other birds of prey, including hawks, ravens, other eagles, and owls. Inclement weather can also present challenges for the chicks. In 2025, a March snowstorm resulted in the death of one of Jackie and Shadow’s three chicks.

During fledging, only 70 percent of eaglets survive. One of the greatest threats is from cars that can injure or kill the birds while they scavenge for food on roadkill.

Who are Jackie and Shadow?

The pair first got together in 2018 and successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022. However, their eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. Only 50 percent of eagle eggs successfully hatch, so this pair has already beaten the odds.

What happened to Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 eaglets?

In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. On March 13, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong winds. Only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam when the storm passed by the next morning. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks. The two surviving chicks were later named Sunny and Gizmo after 54,000 names were submitted by fans.

What happens after chicks fledge?

Young eagles usually fledge–or leave the nest and fly–when they can flatten their wings and have feathers capable of flight. This typically occurs when the birds hit 10 to 14 weeks of age. Males also tend to take their first flight a little sooner than females.

According to FOBBV, fledglings from Southern California have been spotted as far south as Baja California, as far north as British Columbia, and as far east as Yellowstone National Park.

About 70 percent of bald eagles survive the fledgling stage. FOBBV does not tag their eagles, so it’s not possible to follow the chicks’ journeys after they flee the nest.

How can I help Jackie and Shadow?

FOBBV accepts donations to support its conservation efforts in the area. The organization recently reached a goal of raising $10 million to purchase land around Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains. A $5.5 million donation from Anna and Greg Brockman pushed the fundraiser to its goal ahead of a deadline. Greg Brockman is the co-founder and President of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Before the Brockmans’ donation, more than 25,000 donations had raised almost half of the necessary funds.

You can help the rescue organization nursing Jackie back to health by donating to Ojai Raptor Center’s Bald Eagle Recovery Campaign.

Disclosure: Ziff Davis, Popular Science’s parent company, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in April 2025, alleging it infringed Ziff Davis copyrights in training and operating its AI systems.