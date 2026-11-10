In honor of Jackie the bald eagle, Ojai Raptor Center fills room with cards, drawings, and tributes

A “room filled with kindness” is opening at the Ojai Raptor Center in southern California. After the center’s staff cared for the beloved, internet-famous bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) mother Jackie before her death in August, they received thousands of letters, drawings, cards, and well-wishes from people all over the world. Now, they have taken them all and turned a room into a place where the staff can reflect and read these messages of support.

“We wanted to share this special space with you, because you helped create it,” the center writes. “From all of us at Ojai Raptor Center and our extended care team, thank you for your compassion, kindness, and support. Patient 26-519 (Jackie’s) journey brought people together from around the world through a shared love and concern for wildlife. We hope that same compassion continues to support wildlife rehabilitation centers everywhere.”

The team at Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV), who run the 24/7 livestream of the nest that Jackie shared with her partner Shadow, thanked the center’s staff, medical team, volunteers, and all who sent in cards.

“Your kindness and caring means more than words can express,” FOBBV writes. “We have the best eagle family and we are so grateful for you all.”

Jackie’s story

Jackie the bald eagle was born, raised, and lived in Big Bear Valley in Southern California. Prior to the 2011-2012 nesting season, no bald eagle chicks were known to have ever hatched in Big Bear Valley. Then came Jackie, named after a forest ranger, and born to eagle parents Ricky and Lucy in 2012.

During the 2016-2017 nesting season, Jackie took over a nest where Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) had a camera stationed. In 2018, she had two chicks named Stormy and Big Bear Baby (or BBB) with her first mate, Mr. B.

Her long-time partner Shadow entered the picture in summer 2018. He showed up at the nest and would not leave. FOBBV called the new male Shadow because he appeared so determined to stay in the nest, and the team initially believed he was one of Jackie’s siblings, also named Shadow. The eagle’s plumage indicated he was one year older than the other Shadow and not Jackie’s sibling, but the name stuck.

Shadow continued to hold his ground and Mr. B gave up and eventually left. Jackie then accepted Shadow as her new mate.

Wildlife cameras documented Jackie and Shadow’s life together, offering viewers a direct look into the brutality and beauty of nature. The pair successfully raised chicks in 2019 (Cookie and Simba) and 2022 (Spirit). The pair’s eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. However, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong wind and only two of the chicks (Sunny and Gizmo) survived.

In January, Jackie laid two eggs in the nest, but ravens destroyed them. She later laid two more eggs that hatched in April and named Luna and Sandy. The name Sandy is in honor of FOBBV’s former executive director Sandy Steers who died from cancer in February.

Jackie’s injury and death

On July 17, Jackie was found injured on the ground near Dana Point Park, California. Cell phone video from a witness confirmed that she had an altercation with two other subadult eagles. She successfully fended off the other eagles by turning over and using her talons, but could not fly far away.

She was transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center, where she was diagnosed with severe anemia. Her anemia worsened during the first week of August, the Ojai Raptor Center said that she was in unstable condition on August 9.



Jackie died early in the morning on August 10. Jackie’s necropsy revealed what the Ojai Raptor Center called a “complex and unusual disease process involving severe, chronic inflammation and ulceration of the stomach, persistent internal bleeding, anemia and secondary bacterial sepsis.” She was also diagnosed with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) commonly called bird flu, which was the cause of the severe stomach ulceration. Raptors (eagles, hawks, falcons, owls, etc.) are highly susceptible to the virus.

A memorial service was held on September 5 in Fawnskin, California, along with a second celebration of life called Wings Over Big Bear on October 3. The event featured representatives from FOBBV, the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, and more.

Jackie’s resilience inspired millions of people around the world. To honor her memory, FOBBV accepts donations to support its conservation efforts in the area. Supporters can also donate to Ojai Raptor Center’s Bald Eagle Recovery Campaign.