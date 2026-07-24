Why Jackie and Shadow’s home is the place to be for young eagles

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Veterinarians in Ojai, California, continue to care for internet-famous bald eagle mother Jackie. According to the latest update, she is still in critical condition, but continues to eat assisted and on her own. She remains severely anemic, has had a life-saving blood transfusion, and her kidney values have improved. There is also no sign of lead in her blood.

“Initial testing has allowed us to rule several potential causes, including lead toxicosis and the presence of foreign items such as fishing hooks, lines, and weights,” Eliza Cameron, Ojai Raptor Center Hospital and Rehabilitation Manager said in a statement. “Her kidney inflammation also appears to have improved. The eagle continues to perch and eat and this is slight improvement in her energy. Her condition remain critical.”

Veterinarian Dr. Kat Rasp and her team performing a late-night blood transfusion on patient 26-519. Image: Ojai Raptor Center.

While she’s recovering, her two young eagles, Sandy and Luna, are gaining more independence. And they have some company. Big Bear Lake is the perfect place for immature eagles to learn to stretch their wings, hunt, and become independent adults. It is full of mature trees and surrounding forest to live in, and the lake is teeming with fish.

According to the Ojai Raptor Center, there are four age classes for eagles:

Fledgling (Freshly hatched): These eagles have recently left their nest, but still depend on mom and dad while learning survival skills.

Juvenile (One year old): These younglings in their first year have mostly dark plumage and will be more independent.

Subadult (About two to four years old): Subadults are gradually acquiring a bald eagle’s signature white feathers, but are not considered sexually mature yet.

Adult (Four to five years old): The white feathers are in and the bird is ready to establish breeding territories and have its own eaglets.

Eventually, they will leave the area where they hatched and begin a period called natal dispersal. Younger bald eagles may travel hundreds or thousands of miles, searching for other places to roost and establish their own territories.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates. Viewers can continue to monitor Jackie’s partner Shadow and eaglets Sandy, and Luna on the nest cam.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

It’s been another roller coaster nesting season for Jackie and Shadow, a pair of internet-famous bald eagle parents living in San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California. After two of their eggs were destroyed by ravens in January, Jackie and Shadow laid two new eggs that have successfully hatched.

Chick 1 hatched on April 4 at 9:33 p.m. PDT, while Chick 2 followed on April 5 at 8:30 a.m. Their large nest in Big Bear Valley east of Los Angeles is livestreamed 24 hours a day by nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) and has captivated millions.

On May 1, FOBBV announced the chicks’ names: Sandy and Luna.

How long will the chicks stay in the nest?

Chicks usually stay in the nest until 10 to 14 weeks of age.

What challenges do the eaglets face?

Before leaving the nest, the chicks face threats from other birds of prey, including hawks, ravens, other eagles, and owls. Inclement weather can also present challenges for the chicks. In 2025, a March snowstorm resulted in the death of one of Jackie and Shadow’s three chicks.

During fledging, only 70 percent of eaglets survive. One of the greatest threats is from cars that can injure or kill the birds while they scavenge for food on roadkill.

Who are Jackie and Shadow?

The pair first got together in 2018 and successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022. However, their eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. Only 50 percent of eagle eggs successfully hatch, so this pair has already beaten the odds.

What happened to Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 eaglets?

In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. On March 13, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong winds. Only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam when the storm passed by the next morning. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks. The two surviving chicks were later named Sunny and Gizmo after 54,000 names were submitted by fans.

What happens after chicks fledge?

Young eagles usually fledge–or leave the nest and fly–when they can flatten their wings and have feathers capable of flight. This typically occurs when the birds hit 10 to 14 weeks of age. Males also tend to take their first flight a little sooner than females.

According to FOBBV, fledglings from Southern California have been spotted as far south as Baja California, as far north as British Columbia, and as far east as Yellowstone National Park.

About 70 percent of bald eagles survive the fledgling stage. FOBBV does not tag their eagles, so it’s not possible to follow the chicks’ journeys after they flee the nest.

Can I help Jackie and Shadow?

Yes. Environmental groups are currently fundraising $10 million to protect Jackie and Shadow’s foraging area from development. Learn more at SaveMoonCamp.org.

You can also help the rescue organizations helping nurse the eagle that is likely Jackie back to health by donating to Ojai Raptor Center’s Bald Eagle Recovery Campaign.