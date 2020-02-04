Decades of U.S. air quality improvements may be slowing, and these areas have it the worst

But even with our gains, air pollution still contributes to one in every 25 early deaths. And our progress seems to be leveling off. Last week, a new report by U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Environment America Research & Policy Center found that in 2018, one-third of Americans lived in places with more than 100 days of degraded air quality. That’s 108 million people breathing polluted air for over three months—and 35 million more than than a similar report for 2016. “We focused on 100 days because it’s just unacceptable that for more than three months these communities were exposed to such bad air pollution,” says coauthor Morgan Folger, the clean cars campaign director at Environment America Research & Policy Center. “No one should even experience one day.”