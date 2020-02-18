Here’s how many pollution-related deaths your state is exporting or importing

The Nature study also shows which states are net exporters or importers of pollution. In general, winds carry emissions from west to east. States in the Northeast were the net importers, especially New York. While emissions from as far as away as Ohio power plants were wafting in the state, New York’s own emissions scattered out over the sea. Sparsely populated states in the Midwest are among the largest pollution exporters; that region has relatively few people, so most pollution impacts are felt downwind in more populated states. Wyoming—which has the lowest population density of the Lower 48—exported 96 percent of its air pollution deaths.