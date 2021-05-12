Working from home … working out at home. Our homes are really pulling triple-duty these days. And with new responsibilities comes the need for new accessories. Luckily, we are in the golden age of the home workout. Home exercise equipment has never been so accessible and performance-driven, and it’s great because you’ll quickly run out of excuses for not getting enough exercise if your gym is mere steps away. With the right investments, big or small, you can get the same quality of workout in your living room as you would in a fancy gym. Our guide will show you what you need to get in shape at your own convenience and in your own space. From heavy-duty strength circuits and commercial-grade exercise bikes to easily stored fitness equipment, we’ve done the digging to find the best home gym equipment at every price point.

Features to consider when picking out the best home gym equipment

When shopping for the best exercise equipment for an at-home gym, you’ll want to consider a few things. Are you looking for old-fashioned, analog equipment or smart gym gear that can hook up to your network and stream tutorials? There’s also fitness gear that connects to your phone or watch—great tools for monitoring your performance and conveniently tracking all your metrics.

The next thing to consider is the type of activity you are looking to do. Do you need a full-body workout that activates muscles from head to toe? Do you need something that will pay particular attention to your back and legs? Perhaps you’re just looking to get a solid core? Home gym equipment can be all-around machines that make you drip sweat or specific tools to tone particular parts of your body. Once you identify your target(s), you can seek out the best home gym equipment appropriately.

Go Big or Go … Home

Are you looking to make gym rats jealous of your home gym equipment’s scale and capabilities? Do you have room for top home workout equipment or the best exercise bike or are you just looking to sneak a tidy piece of gear, like the best resistance bands, into a small closet when not working out? Home gym equipment can be as complex or compact as you’d like, but if you have the space and the cash here’s some fitness gear that will make sure you never have to go to a commercial gym again … unless you want to show off your definition.

Best home gym equipment: Bowflex PR3000

Bow But Don’t Break Upgradable resistance to 310 pounds means this investment can keep up with your goals.

Offering resistance of 5 pounds to as many as 210 pounds out of the box, the Bowflex PR3000 is a full-body workout machine that’s ready to match your level of intensity. Offering 50-plus exercises can no cable changes needed between sets, the PR3000 offers an experience as robust as its heavy-duty steel-frame construction. The Bowflex home gym comes with an integrated instructional workout placard and multiuse hand grip/ankle cuffs to ensure your workout has maximum flexibility (though your personal flexibility comes down to proper exercise form and post-workout stretching).

Have a need for speed? Consider an at-home exercise bike

You won’t quite climb mountains with a stationary exercise bike but you will feel like you have. A stationary bike is a fun way to keep fit and can be one of the best all-around exercises for your body. Legs will definitely get a hard workout but so will your glutes, abs, and upper body.

Best home gym stationary bike: NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle

A Contemporary Spin Bring the spin class to your home with this professional-level bike.

The NordicTrack Studio Cycle bike is the kind of stationary bike you will find at a top-level gym, complete with live incline control, multiple levels of digital resistance, etc. You’ll be able to conveniently take spin classes at home with the company’s exclusive classes shown on a 15-inch interactive HD display (which rotates, so it’s accessible if you’re trying floor-based sessions). TheSMR Silent Magnetic Resistance will give the feel of a real road bike. Including are two 3-pound dumbbells so you can cross-train while taking a class. This best exercise bike is perfect for serious cyclists or those looking to get into the spinning game and is one of the best all-around workouts you can get from your home gym.

This at-home gym essential uses your own body weight to increase strength

If you want a military-grade workout in your at-home gym, look no further than a pull-up bar. By using your own body weight, you ensure that you have the strength needed to stay healthy year-round. You’ll be in tune with your overall fitness level and feel truly great when you can carry your weight quite literally.

Best home gym pull-up bar: Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip Station Pull-Up Bar

Full Body Workout A machine that lets you use your body weight for a great workout.

These days it seems like there’s always a new type of fad workout being sold as the solution for your fitness needs. Forget about what’s trendy and look toward the simple movement of your body. Body-weight movements can be some of the most effective moves you can make to improve overall fitness. This Dip Station/Pull-Up Bar will give you the ability to put your arms to the test and see if you can do a pull-up like a fit soldier. You’ll be able to adjust it for any height.

Looking for compact equipment to give you a tight core?

Your core is the central system that connects everything in your body. Strong abs will create better posture and prevent injury in pretty much your entire body. Good news: There’s exercise equipment designed to help you work out this key area.

Best home gym equipment to tighten abs: EnterSports Ab Roller Wheel

Rock Solid Core A convenient little 6-in-1 kit that can give you a six-pack.

The EnterSports Ab Roller is an incredibly effective workout for your core. By rolling back and forth you engage every part of your core and back, ensuring you are targeting the key areas. It can hold upwards of 600 pounds so there is no need to worry about it breaking. Your hip flexors, shoulders, and back will also benefit from this awesome roller that can fit under your bed. Included are resistance bands, push-up bar handle grips, and knee pads so you can basically do every movement imaginable. Washboard abs are surely in your future.

On a budget? The best resistance bands won’t stretch you thin

It doesn’t take a fortune to set up a great gym that will get you into great shape. With the best resistance bands, you can have a home gym all for the cost of a take-out meal, and so much healthier.

Best home gym equipment on a budget: Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

Cost-Effective and Compact Work out all parts of your body with these super simple resistance bands.

Who says you can’t get into shape for less than $10? The best resistance bands can help you significantly increase your fitness by following their included training guide. Resistance bands are great because they work tons of muscles, reduce muscle strain from heavy equipment, and can be stored away pretty much anywhere.

Track your fitness goals with this home gym essential

A scale is one of those home gym essentials that can help you make sure that you are achieving something with all of your hard work. A gym scale can measure body fat percentage alongside weight, which means you’ll get a full picture of your health. Research has shown that people who regularly weigh themselves are less likely to put on weight. Think of it as a friendly reminder.

Best home gym scale: ABYON Bluetooth Smart Bathroom Scales

A Measure of Success Keep track of your goals with this Bluetooth smart scale.

It’s good to keep an eye on your fitness goals and measure success. After all, what good is it to go through all the sweat and tears if you don’t see the satisfaction of lowering your body fat? This smart scale will allow you to take the measurements that matter like body fat with a Bluetooth-enabled capability. It pairs with an app on your phone so you can keep all the measurements you need.

Best home gym FAQ: people also ask

What do I need to start a home gym?

To get your home gym started you need to get a great piece of gym equipment that will target the type of workout you want to do. If you’re looking for a gym that will get your core in shape then look for an ab roller that targets those muscles. If you want to bring the spinning class home for your own convenience then you’ll want to look for the best exercise bike. For those looking to increase general fitness, a pull-up bar is a great option to use your own bodyweight to get in shape.

How much do home gyms cost?

The cost of your at-home gym can be as little as $10 and go up to a few thousand. It really depends on how many types of workouts you’d like to be able to do. When factoring in the cost of a home gym you may want to consider how much gym memberships cost. You’ll save on that cost once you end your membership because of your snazzy new at-home gym.

What parts of my fitness will increase with a home gym?

After you’ve read out picks you’ll have a good idea of the types of workouts you can achieve from home. Some will target certain areas of your body like the pull-up bar’s target of your upper body strength. Other workout machines like spinning bikes focus on cardio workouts and leg strength. No matter what piece of equipment you choose, all of our picks will put you on your way to a healthier mind and body.

The final word on shopping for the best home gym equipment

A gym doesn’t have to be a massive investment. As you increase the intensity of your workouts you can add additional home gym essentials to vary things up. With a few key pieces and fitness accessories, you can work out your entire body and get into the best shape possible. Make sure you pick out the best home gym equipment that is right for your level of fitness. Many workout machines and equipment will have different settings so you can add weight, add resistance, or add time to your workouts. Start with a goal that’s within reach, and you can keep building to your peak health.