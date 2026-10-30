Amazon has rare deals on Kiehl’s skincare right now, with most products 25% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you saw me, you wouldn’t think I’m into skincare. That’s exactly why I have gotten into skincare. I have really enjoyed the Kiehl’s products I bought over the summer, but they certainly aren’t cheap. That’s why I’m personally jumping on these 25-percent discounts currently happening on Amazon. This stuff doesn’t get discounts very often, so if you’re a regular user, it’s a great time to stock up. Winter is coming and your face will thank you during the dry season.
Editor’s picks
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream (4.2 oz) $54 (25% off)See It
The first cold snap is when the heat kicks on and everyone’s face starts feeling tight by lunch. Ultra Facial Cream is Kiehl’s best-known moisturizer, and it has more than 8,400 Amazon reviews averaging 4.6 stars. Its main moisturizer is 4.5% squalane, a stabilized form of an oil your skin produces on its own, so it sinks in without leaving a greasy film. It’s fragrance-free, and Kiehl’s pitches it for all skin types.
Jar size matters more than usual here. Amazon’s unit pricing puts this 4.2-ounce jar at about $12.86 per ounce, and the 5.07-ounce jar ($58.50, was $78) drops that to $11.54. The standard 1.7-ounce jar still works out to $17.21 per ounce, even on sale at $29.25.
Kiehl's Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum (1.7 oz) $71.25 (25% off)See It
Retinol earned its reputation honestly, both the smoother-skin part and the peeling part. Kiehl’s micro-dose serum uses a low concentration of pure retinol meant for everyday use, so your skin can build tolerance before you graduate to anything stronger. Kiehl’s adds ceramides, which help the skin’s outer layer hold onto moisture, plus peptides.
Plan on patience. Retinoids work by speeding up skin cell turnover, and visible changes take weeks to months of steady use. This 1.7-ounce bottle holds 70% more serum than the 1-ounce version ($48.75, was $65) for $22.50 more. Retinol also makes skin more sensitive to sun, which is a good reason to grab the next pick too.
Kiehl's Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+ (3.4 oz) $51.75 (25% off)See It
Most people who skip daily sunscreen do it because of how it feels, and this serum goes straight at that complaint. It’s a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ in a thin, fragrance-free formula that Kiehl’s says leaves no white cast and sits fine under makeup. An SPF 50 sunscreen blocks roughly 98% of UVB rays when you apply enough, and broad-spectrum coverage handles UVA, which passes through car and office windows.
A common guideline for the face is about a quarter teaspoon per application, so this 3.4-ounce bottle works out to roughly 80 mornings, or a little under three months. The 1.7-ounce bottle is $33.75 (was $45) if you’d rather try it first.
All Kiehl’s deals
Face moisturizers
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream (0.95 oz) $19.50 (was $26)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Meltdown Recovery Barrier Cream (0.95 oz) $22.50 (was $30)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Skin Barrier Repair Balm (0.3 oz) $24 (was $32)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream (1.7 oz) $29.25 (was $39)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer (4.2 oz) $31.50 (was $42)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Meltdown Recovery Barrier Cream (1.7 oz) $33.75 (was $45)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Barrier Cream (1.7 oz) $36 (was $48)
- Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Cloud Cream (1.7 oz) $46.50 (was $62)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream (4.2 oz) $54 (was $72)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Hydrating Gel Cream (4.2 oz) $54 (was $72)
- Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream for Face and Neck (1.7 oz) $57 (was $76)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream (5.07 oz) $58.50 (was $78)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Hydrating Gel Cream (5.07 oz) $58.50 (was $78)
- Kiehl’s Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream (3.4 oz) $72 (was $96)
- Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream for Face and Neck (2.5 oz) $73.50 (was $98)
Serums and treatments
- Kiehl’s 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum (1 oz) $30 (was $40)
- Kiehl’s 1CC CollaShot Plumping Serum (1 oz) $41.25 (was $55)
- Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Acid Peel Serum (2 oz) $41.25 (was $55)
- Kiehl’s Age Defender Face Serum (2.5 oz) $46.50 (was $62)
- Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum (1 oz) $48.75 (was $65)
- Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution (1 oz) $48.75 (was $65)
- Kiehl’s Vital Skin-Strengthening Super Serum (1 oz) $48.75 (was $65)
- Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate with 12.5% Vitamin C (1.7 oz) $59.25 (was $79)
- Kiehl’s Hydro-Plumping Hydrating Serum Concentrate (2.5 oz) $61.50 (was $82)
- Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum (1.7 oz) $71.25 (was $95)
- Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate (3.4 oz) $104.25 (was $139)
Eye and lip care
- Kiehl’s Buttermask for Lips Overnight Lip Mask (0.35 oz) $18 (was $24)
- Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Treatment (0.5 oz) $30 (was $40)
- Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair (0.5 oz) $30 (was $40)
- Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Treatment (0.95 oz) $46.50 (was $62)
- Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Eye Serum (0.5 oz) $46.50 (was $62)
- Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream (0.95 oz) $63.75 (was $85)
Sunscreen and SPF moisturizers
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30 (1.7 oz) $29.25 (was $39)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30 (4.2 oz) $31.50 (was $42)
- Kiehl’s Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+ (1.7 oz) $33.75 (was $45)
- Kiehl’s Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+ (3.4 oz) $51.75 (was $69)
- Kiehl’s Super Fluid Daily UV Defense SPF 50+ (4.2 oz) $59.25 (was $79)
- Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream SPF 30 (2.5 oz) $73.50 (was $98)
Cleansers, toners, and exfoliators
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser (5 oz) $19.50 (was $26)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser (5 oz) $19.50 (was $26)
- Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser $21.75 (was $29)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Barrier-Hydrating Cleanser (5 oz) $21.75 (was $29)
- Kiehl’s Cucumber Herbal Cleanser (5 oz) $21.75 (was $29)
- Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner (4.2 oz) $24 (was $32)
- Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash (7.8 oz) $29.25 (was $39)
- Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Brightening Cleanser (5 oz) $29.25 (was $39)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Hydrating Toner (16.9 oz) $30 (was $40)
- Kiehl’s Micro-Dermabrasion Scrub (2.5 oz) $36.75 (was $49)
- Kiehl’s Refining Milk-Peel Toner (6.8 oz) $46.50 (was $62)
- Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash (16.9 oz) $50.25 (was $67)
Face masks
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Mask with 10.5% Squalane (3.52 oz) $33.75 (was $45)
- Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask (4.2 oz) $35.25 (was $47)
- Kiehl’s Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask (0.95 oz) $36.75 (was $49)
- Kiehl’s Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask (3.4 oz) $42 (was $56)
Acne care
- Kiehl’s Overnight Pimple Patches (22 count) $12 (was $16)
- Kiehl’s Acne-Treating Cleansing Paste (4.2 oz) $21.75 (was $29)
- Kiehl’s Acne-Clearing Pimple Patches $22.50 (was $30)
- Kiehl’s Expertly Clear Acne-Treatment Moisturizer (2 oz) $29.25 (was $39)
Men’s grooming
- Kiehl’s Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap (7 oz) $15 (was $20)
- Kiehl’s Razor Burn & Bump Relief (2.5 oz) $19.50 (was $26)
- Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Scrub (3.4 oz) $21 (was $28)
- Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisturizer (4.2 oz) $31.50 (was $42)
- Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash (16.9 oz) $33.75 (was $45)
- Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisturizer (6.8 oz) $39 (was $52)
- Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisturizer SPF 20 (6.8 oz) $39 (was $52)
- Kiehl’s Body Fuel All-in-One Energizing Wash (33.8 oz) $45 (was $60)
- Kiehl’s Age Defender Moisturizer for Men (2.5 oz) $47.25 (was $63)
Body care
- Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve (5 oz) $25.50 (was $34)
- Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Dry Body Oil (5.9 oz) $33.75 (was $45)
- Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter (8 oz) $36.75 (was $49)
- Kiehl’s Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream (8.4 oz) $36.75 (was $49)
- Kiehl’s Grapefruit Bath & Shower Body Cleanser Refill (33.8 oz) $42 (was $56)
- Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Lotion (16.9 oz) $45 (was $60)
- Kiehl’s Grapefruit Bath & Shower Body Cleanser (33.8 oz) $45 (was $60)
- Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Lotion Refill (33.8 oz) $63.75 (was $85)
- Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Lotion (33.8 oz) $75 (was $100)
Hair care
- Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Hair Oil (4.2 oz) $20.25 (was $27)
- Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo (8.4 oz) $21 (was $28)
- Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo (16.9 oz) $31.50 (was $42)
- Kiehl’s Amino Acid Conditioner (16.9 oz) $37.50 (was $50)
- Kiehl’s Nourishing Olive Fruit Oil Conditioner (16.9 oz) $37.50 (was $50)
- Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo Refill (33.8 oz) $45 (was $60)
- Kiehl’s Amino Acid Conditioner Refill (33.8 oz) $51.75 (was $69)
- Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo (33.8 oz) $52.50 (was $70)
Gift sets
- Kiehl’s Body Care Routine Gift Set (3-piece) $41.65 (was $49)
- Kiehl’s Men’s Skincare & Shaving Kit (4-piece) $52.70 (was $62)
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards