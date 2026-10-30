Amazon has rare deals on Kiehl’s skincare right now, with most products 25% off

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If you saw me, you wouldn’t think I’m into skincare. That’s exactly why I have gotten into skincare. I have really enjoyed the Kiehl’s products I bought over the summer, but they certainly aren’t cheap. That’s why I’m personally jumping on these 25-percent discounts currently happening on Amazon. This stuff doesn’t get discounts very often, so if you’re a regular user, it’s a great time to stock up. Winter is coming and your face will thank you during the dry season.

Editor’s picks

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream (4.2 oz) $54 (25% off) Kiehl’s See It

The first cold snap is when the heat kicks on and everyone’s face starts feeling tight by lunch. Ultra Facial Cream is Kiehl’s best-known moisturizer, and it has more than 8,400 Amazon reviews averaging 4.6 stars. Its main moisturizer is 4.5% squalane, a stabilized form of an oil your skin produces on its own, so it sinks in without leaving a greasy film. It’s fragrance-free, and Kiehl’s pitches it for all skin types.

Jar size matters more than usual here. Amazon’s unit pricing puts this 4.2-ounce jar at about $12.86 per ounce, and the 5.07-ounce jar ($58.50, was $78) drops that to $11.54. The standard 1.7-ounce jar still works out to $17.21 per ounce, even on sale at $29.25.

Kiehl's Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum (1.7 oz) $71.25 (25% off) Kiehl’s See It

Retinol earned its reputation honestly, both the smoother-skin part and the peeling part. Kiehl’s micro-dose serum uses a low concentration of pure retinol meant for everyday use, so your skin can build tolerance before you graduate to anything stronger. Kiehl’s adds ceramides, which help the skin’s outer layer hold onto moisture, plus peptides.

Plan on patience. Retinoids work by speeding up skin cell turnover, and visible changes take weeks to months of steady use. This 1.7-ounce bottle holds 70% more serum than the 1-ounce version ($48.75, was $65) for $22.50 more. Retinol also makes skin more sensitive to sun, which is a good reason to grab the next pick too.

Kiehl's Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+ (3.4 oz) $51.75 (25% off) Kiehl’s See It

Most people who skip daily sunscreen do it because of how it feels, and this serum goes straight at that complaint. It’s a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ in a thin, fragrance-free formula that Kiehl’s says leaves no white cast and sits fine under makeup. An SPF 50 sunscreen blocks roughly 98% of UVB rays when you apply enough, and broad-spectrum coverage handles UVA, which passes through car and office windows.

A common guideline for the face is about a quarter teaspoon per application, so this 3.4-ounce bottle works out to roughly 80 mornings, or a little under three months. The 1.7-ounce bottle is $33.75 (was $45) if you’d rather try it first.

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