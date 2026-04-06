Skechers just dropped prices on its best walking shoes for National Walking Month

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

May is National Walking Month, and if you’ve been meaning to upgrade your walking form, decent shoes make a big difference. Skechers is running a sitewide Buy One, Get One 50% off sale right now (or 20 percent off a single pair). That includes the GO WALK line, which has a name that doubles as good advice. This line of kicks was built specifically for putting in miles on foot, with arch support, firm-but-cushioned midsoles, and that Slip-ins heel design that lets you step in without reaching down. Here are the deals to check out before your next stroll.



The Venus is the best straightforward deal in the GO WALK lineup right now. It’s already marked down 20 percent to $79.99 without a promo code. It’s a laceless knit slip-on with Skechers’ Hands Free Slip-ins heel, so you step in and go. If you’re looking to build a walking habit this spring, this is a low-commitment entry point that won’t wreck your feet or your wallet. Note: this particular shoe is excluded from the BOGO promo, so the $79.99 is your final price.



The Jesper is the top-of-the-line men’s option here, and the one most worth pairing in the BOGO deal. It’s $120 at full price, but buy it alongside any other pair and that second shoe drops to half off. That’s two pairs of GO WALK shoes for $180 total. What sets this one apart from the cheaper Glide-Steps is the Arch Fit insole (removable, podiatrist-designed) and the APMA Seal of Acceptance, which means the American Podiatric Medical Association actually reviewed it.



The Areena is essentially the women’s counterpart to the Jesper above. It has the same APMA certification, same Arch Fit insole, same Max Cushioning midsole stack. Some colorways are already marked down to $94.99 from $120, and it’s BOGO-eligible on top of that. The real move here is pairing it with the Jesper for the BOGO deal. That’s $120 for the first pair, $60 for the second, so you and a walking partner can both upgrade for $180 total heading into the warmer months.

Men’s GO WALK deals at Skechers

The men’s side of the GO WALK lineup is heavy on Slip-ins models in the $95–$120 range. The Jonah is the budget pick if you still want Arch Fit support without the Slip-ins heel, and the Pelayo and Day are solid entry-level options under $100.

Women’s GO WALK deals at Skechers

The women’s selection is bigger and has a wider price spread. The GO WALK Joy – Vela is marked down to $59.99, making it the cheapest Slip-ins walking shoe in the sale, and the Max Cushioning Flex starts at just $64.99 depending on color. Most of these are BOGO-eligible.

The above sale is part of Skechers’ sitewide event: Buy One, Get One 50% off (or 20% off a single pair), applied at cart. Some sale items are excluded from the BOGO promo. Shop the full GO WALK lineup here.