Urevo CyberPad Office walking pad review: Get your steps in without stopping work

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Ads for walking pads are all over Instagram, at least once you mention them out loud or look the term up out of curiosity. The image of an industrious person working at a standing desk while walking looks appealing in today’s go-go-go society, and medical professionals recommend the setup for people who work stationary jobs.

The difference between walking pads and full treadmills is largely price. But walking pads offer benefits for a home office that treadmills usually don’t: a quiet motor that lets work and exercise happen at the same time, and a compact footprint that fits neatly under a standing desk. Some units even fold up for storage.

Pros

Urevo app tracks activity and progress

8-point shock absorption system reduces strain

14% incline

Lifetime customer support

Easy to assemble

Cons

May be too narrow for those with a wider stride

Apple Watch doesn’t record steps properly if you use it while typing

Specs

Materials: Alloy steel frame

Alloy steel frame Speed: 0.6–4.0 miles per hour

0.6–4.0 miles per hour Max horsepower: 2.5 hp

2.5 hp Bluetooth to remote: Yes

Yes App: Yes

Yes Weight: 63.1 pounds

63.1 pounds Maximum load: 400 pounds

400 pounds Dimensions: 42.9″L x 22.8″W x 6.3″H

42.9″L x 22.8″W x 6.3″H Walking surface: 9.4″L x 16.5″W

Verdict: The Urevo CyberPad Office plays in a crowded segment and stands out with solid construction and well-regarded customer service. With regular maintenance, it should hold up for thousands of miles. For me, it opened up a new level of productivity by letting me work and exercise at the same time, and it doubles as a compact walking treadmill. If you’re a runner, this is not the machine for you. It is a useful tool for getting your steps in without giving up your workday.

The CyberPad’s design

After a cancer diagnosis last year, my doctor told me to get as much exercise as possible to strengthen my body before surgery. I ordered an adjustable standing desk and started looking at walking pads to complete the setup. Urevo’s CyberPad Office kept coming up, with owners raving about its durability and customer service, so I ordered one.

You don’t have to pair a walking pad with a desk. It could be a nice addition to a TV room or a small home gym, especially with the optional handrails for balance. Since it starts at a slow 0.6 mph, using it close to a wall is no problem if you want something to reach out for. Next to a couch works, too.

The power cord is a generous 6 feet, so you can move the pad around a fair amount. For best results, plug it directly into the wall rather than an extension cord.

Speed and performance

Using the remote, it’s easy to change both the speed and the incline of the CyberPad Office on the fly. It starts quickly, and the belt catches with a slight stutter before it settles. As it accelerates, the pad transitions smoothly without any jerkiness.

Urevo recommends wiping the belt and surrounding areas with a slightly damp cloth to remove sweat, dust, and debris after each use. I can’t say it’s strictly necessary, but it will likely extend the life of the pad. Use a mild, water-based cleaner, since harsh chemicals will degrade the equipment.

The CyberPad comes with a bottle of silicone lubricating oil, which Urevo prescribes every three months or so, as with most walking pads and treadmills. Turn the pad off and unplug it, then loosen the belt with the included Allen wrench and turn it on its side. Lift the edges of the belt, apply the oil in a zigzag pattern, and let the pad run at slow speed for three to five minutes to distribute it.

CyberPad accessories

On its own, the Urevo CyberPad for home or office runs $499.99 on the Urevo site and about $20 less on Amazon. Depending on how you plan to use it, a few accessories are worth considering.

Foldable treadmill mat

To protect your floor or rug, you might want a treadmill mat, which runs $33.99 from Urevo, or you can find a similar product for less on Amazon. Urevo’s mat is made of high-density PVC and is waterproof, so if your water bottle leaks, it’s a quick wipe from being good as new.

Walking pad handrail

Not everyone is blessed with perfect balance, and if you’re not using the pad with a standing desk, the handrail is worth a look. Urevo sells a compatible steel handrail for $71.99 that’s simple to install and keeps you from toppling over.

Multifunctional desk

If you’re already adding the handrail but want a spot for a book or tablet, the multifunctional desk attachment is a smart move. At $49.99, the desk add-on straps to the handrail with hook-and-loop fasteners you can adjust as needed.

Who should buy it?

Working and walking at the same time isn’t for everyone. Anyone prone to motion sickness might be better off with a regular treadmill and separate exercise time. For me, that wasn’t a problem. Walking while typing helped me focus. I knew more exercise would be good for my joints, my heart, and my overall fitness, but the jump in mental sharpness caught me off guard.

According to the Northeast Technical Institute, regular exercise has a positive impact on cognitive function, including memory, attention, and decision-making.

“Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, which promotes the growth of new neurons and enhances neural plasticity,” the institute writes. “This, in turn, leads to improved cognitive performance and greater mental clarity. By incorporating physical activity into your routine, you can enhance your ability to focus, problem-solve, and make sound decisions, ultimately boosting your work performance.”

Compared to the rest of the Urevo line, the CyberPad Office is the quietest and the most capable. It handles a maximum load of 400 pounds, versus 350 pounds on the CyberPad Home and 265 pounds on the SpaceWalk 3S. Both versions of the CyberPad retail for $499.99, while the SpaceWalk 3S runs $349.99.