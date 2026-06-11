NordicTrack RW900 Rower (2026) review: Real exertion with virtual convenience

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The summer before I started my freshman year in college at the University of Cincinnati, I was working out at a local gym in northern Indiana and the gym owner noticed that I was developing my strength. While he was teaching me how to use the boxing equipment, he said, “Hey, Cincinnati has a good rowing team. You should check it out.” That’s all it took—when I started school that fall, I attended a recruiting meeting and joined the club team as a walk-on.

Four years later, I had trained on Concept2 ergometers for countless hours, rowed in dozens of races, and earned a few medals. By the time I graduated, I was so sick of the Concept machine that I wasn’t sure if I ever wanted to see one again. The NordicTrack RW900 Rower changed my mind, thoroughly and completely.

NordicTrack RW900 Rower (2026) A premium connected rower built around a big, pivoting touchscreen You can pretend you’re a viking while you workout. NordicTrack See It Pros High-quality materials

Pivoting 24-inch screen

26 resistance levels

Oversized, generous foot pedals

Syncs with Strava, Garmin, and Apple Health apps

Smoother and quieter than other rowing machines Cons Pricey app

Features are basic without app buy-in

Heavy frame

Must be plugged in

Large footprint may be unsuitable for those with limited space

Tech Specs

Spec Detail Materials Steel frame, aluminum seat rail Audio System Two 2-inch speakers Display 24-inch HD pivoting touchscreen Bluetooth to Headphones Yes App iFit; syncs with Strava, Garmin, and Apple Health apps; $39 per month or $396 per year Weight 158 pounds Maximum Load 300 pounds Dimensions 80.1″ L x 21.8″ W x 52.7″ H Warranty 10-year frame, 2-year parts, 1-year tablet, 1-year labor

Verdict: If the $10,000+ Pent Fitness Visla is the Rolls-Royce of rowing machines and a Concept2 the equivalent of a Toyota Camry, then the NordicTrack RW900 is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The pull strap enables steady, smooth strokes versus a chain pull, and the NordicTrack’s construction is top notch. Connecting to iFit is on the pricey side, but it’s a robust app that includes virtual rowing sessions with Olympians and includes other types of fitness as well.

The NordicTrack Rower’s design

Boasting a large, padded seat and a smooth slide rail, the RW900 is comfortable to use while you’re sweating off the calories. The slide rail declines slightly toward the flywheel, which means the recovery portion of the stroke causes less strain on the hips. Its foot pedals are oversized to accommodate a variety of sizes, and they pivot slightly as you bend your knees. Substantial hook-and-loop straps tighten easily and adjust quickly.

I particularly like the soft-touch rubberized grip on the handle, which is spoiling me a bit compared to the feel of a wood oar. I’m even more impressed with the strap that connects the handle to the flywheel; it looks similar to a car’s seat belt webbing and is just as durable. Unless you have a thing for that incessant clackety-clack sound of a chain, the strap is definitely the better option for an even and balanced stroke.

It’s not easy to stay motivated, but the RW900 is equipped with a 24-inch display that connects to the iFit app via Bluetooth. Rowing along with Olympic gold medalist Olli Zeidler reminds me of the strength I used to have many years ago and inspires me to keep my form precise. Getting back to 18-year-old beast mode isn’t my goal; being mindful about keeping my body in shape is.

Assembly and footprint

It has a sleek side profile for a piece of exercise gear. NordicTrack

The rowers do not come assembled, so you have two choices: follow the instructions and link to step-by-step videos to assemble it yourself. Tools come pack in the box. Or, select the “delivery and assembly” and a professional technician will do it for you. That was my choice, and they did a terrific job but for the styrofoam confetti that was left on the floor.

NordicTrack’s RW900 rower has a long footprint–80.1 inches–and is rather heavy at 158 pounds out of the box. If you choose to take on assembly on your own, you’re going to need help to move it into place. This rowing machine doesn’t fold and you don’t want to tip it to lean it against the wall. Make your peace with the fact that this takes up some room and enjoy it.

What to know about the NordicTrack warranty

The warranty includes 10 years for the frame, 2 years for parts, 1 year for the display screen, and 1 year for labor and repairs. Just remember the guarantee doesn’t cover intentional damage (for instance: throwing a rock at it in frustration); damage during transport (if you’re moving, for example); improper installation, assembly, or connection; improper abnormal usage; non-compliance with the instructions in your users manual (such as the use of cleaning and maintenance products other than those recommended or failure to turn off the product after use); or use outside the home, as in commercial, professional, rental, or institutional settings.

The warranty is also voided if you don’t use an iFIT-authorised service provider or use parts not provided or authorized by iFIT. Acts of nature like lightning storms, floods, and fire cancel the warranty, too. Lastly, and this is definitely worth noting: if you store your rower in an “improper” location like somewhere outdoors or in an area with unstable temperatures (NordicTrack mentions garages, cellars, sheds, summerhouses, porches, and patios) or excess dust.

So, who should buy the NordicTrack Rower?

You don’t have to be a former member of a collegiate crew to appreciate the benefits of a gym rower like this. NordicTrack points out that its RW900 engages 85 percent of the body’s muscles in one workout, engaging your arms, shoulders, back, legs, glutes, and core. That’s pretty efficient. Using the rower with the iFit app is much more fun as you can visualize yourself rowing on a lake in Switzerland or other gorgeous bodies of water. However, you can use the rower without it using manual workouts. The NordicTrack rower will track distance, pace, and speed.