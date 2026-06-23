Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers are cheaper than they have been all year during Prime Day

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Workouts don’t count unless you track them and post the results. That’s where a fitness tracker comes in. Just about every run watch, fitness tracker, and wearable Garmin makes is deeply discounted during Amazon’s Prime Day event. The event runs June 23 to 26, and because nearly every price here is a Prime member deal, a free 30-day Prime trial covers you through it.
Garmin vívoactive 5 GPS Smartwatch $189.99 (was $299.99)
The cheapest way into Garmin, 37% off
At $189, this is the cheapest way into Garmin’s ecosystem. It’s a light everyday smartwatch with a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and the sleep and recovery tracking Garmin built its name on. Garmin rates the battery at up to 11 days, so it goes more than a week between charges, which most full smartwatches can’t manage.
Garmin Forerunner 165 Running Smartwatch $199.99 (was $249.99)
The best first running watch, 20% off
The Forerunner 165 at $199.99 is the running watch we’d point new runners to, 20 percent off and the most approachable GPS watch Garmin makes. It has the AMOLED screen and the core training tools from the pricier Forerunners without the metrics most beginners ignore. Garmin rates it for up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, and it tracks pace, heart rate, and recovery on every run. It’s a real training tool at an affordable price.
Garmin Instinct E Rugged GPS Smartwatch $199.99 (was $299.99)
A trail-ready watch under $200, 33% off
The Instinct E at $199.99 is the rugged pick, 33% off a watch built to take a beating outside. It carries a tough, lightweight case built to military-grade durability standards, multi-band GPS for tracking off-trail, and the long battery life the Instinct line is known for. Garmin rates it for weeks rather than days in smartwatch mode. Plus, it just looks cool.
Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator $249.99 (was $399.99)
Off-grid SOS in your pocket, 38% off
You don’t want to be the person who has to call the search parties because you got lost on a hike. This handy communicator sends two-way texts and an SOS to emergency responders from anywhere with a clear view of the sky, no cell signal required, which is the point on a backcountry trail or a remote road. It needs a paid subscription to send messages, but the hardware rarely drops this low. For hikers, hunters, and road-trippers, it’s cheap insurance.
Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED 43mm Multisport GPS Watch $749.99 (was $999.99)
The flagship do-everything watch, 25% off
If you want Garmin’s flagship, the fēnix 8 at $749.99 is the splurge, 25% off the do-everything multisport watch. This 43mm model pairs a bright AMOLED screen with full topographic maps, a built-in LED flashlight, and a dive-rated case, plus the deepest set of training metrics Garmin offers. Garmin rates the battery in days rather than hours, even with GPS running.
Best Garmin multisport and adventure watch deals
This is the deep end of Garmin’s lineup, from the tactix and fēnix flagships down to the rugged Instinct line. The fēnix 8 covers most people who want it all, while the Instinct 3 trades the touchscreen for a tougher body and longer battery. The new Instinct E at $199.99 is the cheapest way into a real outdoor watch.
- Garmin tactix 8 AMOLED 51mm Tactical GPS Watch $1,149.99 (was $1,399.99), 18% off
- Garmin tactix 8 AMOLED 47mm Tactical GPS Watch $1,049.99 (was $1,299.99), 19% off
- Garmin fēnix 8 Pro 51mm Connected GPS Watch $949.99 (was $1,299.99), 27% off
- Garmin fēnix 8 Pro 47mm Connected GPS Watch $849.99 (was $1,199.99), 29% off
- Garmin fēnix 8 Sapphire AMOLED 43mm GPS Watch $849.99 (was $1,099.99), 23% off
- Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED 51mm GPS Watch $849.99 (was $1,099.99), 23% off
- Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED 47mm GPS Watch $749.99 (was $999.99), 25% off
- Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED 43mm GPS Watch $749.99 (was $999.99), 25% off
- Garmin Enduro 3 Solar 51mm GPS Watch $749.99 (was $899.99), 17% off
- Garmin Instinct Crossover AMOLED Rugged GPS Watch $549.99 (was $649.99), 15% off
- Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Edition 45mm GPS Watch $399.99 (was $499.99), 20% off
- Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED 50mm GPS Watch $399.99 (was $499.99), 20% off
- Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED 45mm GPS Watch $349.99 (was $449.99), 22% off
- Garmin Instinct 3 Solar 45mm GPS Watch $299.99 (was $399.99), 25% off
- Garmin Instinct E 45mm Rugged GPS Watch $199.99 (was $299.99), 33% off
Best Garmin Forerunner running watch deals
The Forerunner line is built around running, and the whole range is on sale, from the flagship 970 down to the beginner-friendly 165. The 265 at $349.99 hits the sweet spot for most runners with an AMOLED screen and full training metrics, while the 165 at $199.99 is the cheapest real running watch here.
- Garmin Forerunner 970 Premium Running Watch $649.99 (was $749.99), 13% off
- Garmin Forerunner 965 Running Smartwatch $499.99 (was $599.99), 17% off
- Garmin Forerunner 570 42mm Running Watch $449.99 (was $549.99), 18% off
- Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch $349.99 (was $449.99), 22% off
- Garmin Forerunner 265S Running Smartwatch $349.99 (was $449.99), 22% off
- Garmin Forerunner 165 Music Running Smartwatch $249.99 (was $299.99), 17% off
- Garmin Forerunner 165 Running Smartwatch $199.99 (was $249.99), 20% off
Best Garmin everyday smartwatch deals
These are the watches for people who want Garmin’s health tracking without the dive ratings and topo maps. The Venu line leans into a sharp AMOLED screen and full smartwatch features, while the vívoactive 5 at $189.99 strips it back to the essentials for the lowest price in the sale.
- Garmin Venu X1 Thin and Lightweight GPS Smartwatch $599.99
- Garmin Venu 4 45mm GPS Smartwatch $549.99 (was $599.99), 8% off
- Garmin Venu 4 41mm GPS Smartwatch $499.99 (was $549.99), 9% off
- Garmin Venu 3S Stainless Steel GPS Smartwatch $349.99 (was $449.99), 22% off
- Garmin Venu 3 Stainless Steel GPS Smartwatch $332.49 (was $449.99), 26% off
- Garmin vívoactive 5 GPS Smartwatch $189.99 (was $299.99), 37% off
Best Garmin cycling computer, trainer, and radar deals
Garmin’s cycling gear is having a big sale, covering Edge bike computers, smart trainers, power meters, and the Varia radar that watches the road behind you. The Edge 540 at $249.99 is the value pick for most riders, and the Varia RTL515 at $149.99 is the cheapest piece of safety gear here.
- Garmin Tacx Neo 2T Smart Bike Trainer $999.99 (was $1,399.99), 29% off
- Garmin Tacx Alpine Gradient Simulator $999.99 (was $1,099.99), 9% off
- Garmin Rally RK210 Dual-Sensing Power Meter Pedals $899.99 (was $1,199.99), 25% off
- Garmin Edge 1050 Premium Cycling Computer $599.99 (was $699.99), 14% off
- Garmin Rally RK110 Single-Sensing Power Meter Pedals $599.99 (was $749.99), 20% off
- Garmin Edge 850 Compact GPS Cycling Computer $499 (was $599.99), 17% off
- Garmin Varia Vue Cycling Headlight and Camera $449.99 (was $549.99), 18% off
- Garmin Edge 550 Compact GPS Cycling Computer $399.99 (was $499.99), 20% off
- Garmin Edge 840 Compact GPS Cycling Computer $349.99 (was $449.99), 22% off
- Garmin Varia RCT715 Bike Radar with Camera and Tail Light $299.99 (was $399.99), 25% off
- Garmin Edge 540 Compact GPS Cycling Computer $249.99 (was $349.99), 29% off
- Garmin Varia RTL515 Bike Radar with Tail Light $149.99 (was $199.99), 25% off
Best Garmin golf deals
Garmin’s golf range runs from a $150 handheld GPS up to a launch monitor that costs more than a used car. The Approach S12 at $149.99 covers most weekend players who just want yardages, while the R10 at $399.98 is the portable launch monitor for practice in the backyard.
- Garmin Approach R50 Premium Golf Launch Monitor and Simulator $4,499.99 (was $4,999.99), 10% off
- Garmin Approach R10 Portable Golf Launch Monitor $399.98 (was $449), 11% off
- Garmin Approach Z30 Golf Laser Rangefinder $349.99 (was $499.99), 30% off
- Garmin Approach S44 Golf GPS Smartwatch $249.99 (was $299.99), 17% off
- Garmin Approach J1 Junior Golf Watch $249.99 (was $299.99), 17% off
- Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch $149.99 (was $199.99), 25% off
Best Garmin satellite communicator and handheld GPS deals
This is the off-grid gear: inReach communicators that text and call for help over satellite, plus rugged GPSMAP and eTrex handhelds for navigation where phones quit. The inReach Mini 2 at $249.99 is the one most hikers want, and the inReach Messenger at $199.99 is the cheapest way to carry an SOS button. All of the inReach devices need a separate subscription to send messages.
- Garmin GPSMAP H1i Plus Handheld GPS $899.99 (was $999.99), 10% off
- Garmin GPSMAP H1 Premium Handheld GPS $599.99 (was $699.99), 14% off
- Garmin Rino 750t Two-Way Radio with GPS $529.99 (was $599.99), 12% off
- Garmin inReach Mini 3 Plus Satellite Communicator $449.99 (was $499.99), 10% off
- Garmin inReach Mini 3 Satellite Communicator $399.99 (was $449.99), 11% off
- Garmin eTrex Touch Handheld GPS $349.99 (was $449.99), 22% off
- Garmin GPSMAP 65s Handheld GPS $299.99 (was $399.99), 25% off
- Garmin inReach Messenger Plus Satellite Communicator $299.99 (was $499.99), 40% off
- Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator $249.99 (was $399.99), 38% off
- Garmin inReach Messenger Satellite Communicator $199.99 (was $299.99), 33% off
Best Garmin dive, marine, and specialty deals
This is where Garmin gets specialized: dive computers, aviation watches, marine smartwatches, off-road navigators, and a couple of health gadgets that don’t fit anywhere else. The Dash Cam Mini 3 at $99.99 and the Index Sleep Monitor at $139.99 are the affordable picks; the rest are serious tools for divers, pilots, and overlanders.
- Garmin Descent S1 Buoy Diver Surface Communicator $2,249.99 (was $2,499.99), 10% off
- Garmin Descent Mk3i 51mm Dive Computer Watch $1,599.99 (was $1,799.99), 11% off
- Garmin D2 Mach 2 51mm Aviator Smartwatch $1,349.99 (was $1,499.99), 10% off
- Garmin Descent X50i Premium Dive Computer $1,299.99 (was $1,499.99), 13% off
- Garmin Tread XL Baja Chase Edition Off-Road Navigator $1,299.99 (was $1,799.99), 28% off
- Garmin Descent Mk3i 43mm Dive Computer Watch $1,199.99 (was $1,399.99), 14% off
- Garmin D2 Mach 2 47mm Aviator Smartwatch $1,199.99 (was $1,349.99), 11% off
- Garmin quatix 8 Pro 47mm Marine Smartwatch $1,049.99 (was $1,299.99), 19% off
- Garmin quatix 8 47mm Marine Smartwatch $949.99 (was $1,199.99), 21% off
- Garmin Tread 2 SxS Edition Off-Road Navigator $899.99 (was $999.99), 10% off
- Garmin Descent G2 Watch-Style Dive Computer $599.99 (was $699.99), 14% off
- Garmin Descent X30 Rugged Dive Computer $549.99 (was $749.99), 27% off
- Garmin Index Sleep Monitor $139.99 (was $169.99), 18% off
- Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 $99.99 (was $149.99), 33% off
Garmin prices shift through Prime Day, so confirm the current number before you buy. If you only get one thing, make it the vívoactive 5 at $189.99, 37% off and the cheapest way into Garmin’s health tracking. If you train seriously and want the watch that does everything, the fēnix 8 at $749.99 is 25% off the flagship and the standout splurge of the sale.
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