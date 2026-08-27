Shokz new bone-conduction headphones and open earbuds are lighter on your head and wallet

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

I live in a dense urban area, and I want to live through it. That’s why, when I can fit in some fitness, I’m all about situational awareness. That’s why I’m all about SHOKZ. You never know when the next car or full kit wanker will sneak up and try to cut you off, but you have a better chance of hearing them with bone-conduction headphones or open-ear air-conduction earbuds. For that reason, I’m a big fan of Shokz OpenFit Pro ear-hook style earbuds, and the OpenRun Pro 2 is a top pick in our headphones for working out. But these models are pricey at $179 to $249. That’s why, at only $129.95, the new OpenFit Air 2 and OpenRun Air 2 are a breath of fresh … oxygen. One price, two technologies, so you can grab your favorite case and set your pace.

OpenRun Air 2 SHOKZ See It

Strengthening the middle tier in the Shokz lineup, the OpenRun Air 2 is less for less, in the best way. It’s 9% smaller, with a lower-profile memory-alloy band featuring redesigned hooks that sit closer to the head and bounce less, thanks to a forward-shifted center of gravity. But the 26.4g headphone still packs a 10-hour battery (25% more than the previous model), and a 5-minute charge gets you two hours of use. The upgraded all-metal dual-coil PremiumPitch 3.0 bone-conduction driver delivers richer bass and clearer vocals (plus there are EQ and presets). Multipoint Bluetooth 6.0 ensures the signal is stable no matter how intense the workout, and physical buttons mean you don’t have to fuss with your phone while in motion. And they’re still IP68, so sweat, rain, and rinsing them off aren’t an issue. OpenRun Air 2 is available in Black and Ice Blue in both Standard and Mini sizes.

OpenFit Air 2 SHOKZ See It

Similarly, the OpenFit Air 2 trims the fat, making them easier to wear while you burn the calories. Each earbud is only 7.2g, with a 10.5% smaller case (making the earbuds + case 17.6% lighter than the previous generation). But they still stay secure. That’s thanks, in part, to the flexible Ni-Ti alloy frame angling the 30-degree DirectPitch sound leakage-reduction speaker directly at your ear canal without blocking it completely. But trimming weight doesn’t mean you lose any textured tone, with a Bassphere dual-driver system + OpenBass 2.0 algorithm paired with multipoint Bluetooth 6.1 + custom EQs for pushing air while pushing plate. An eight-hour battery life (36 with the case, and a 10-minute quick charge gets three hours of playback) keeps the motivation going no matter how long you hike or bike. Plus, pressure-sensitive controls mean no accidental skips or stops if hair or bike helmet straps slap as hard as the songs. However, the OpenFit Air 2 is only IP55, which makes it cute for the commute or a hit for HIIT, but maybe leave them at home if you’ll be in a steady rain. OpenFit Air 2 is available in Black, White, and Ice Blue.