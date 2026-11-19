We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You don’t need to be a serious athlete to take recovery seriously. I use the Theragun Prime every day before I go to sleep to help with circulation and soreness. It’s one of the devices I would re-buy again immediately if it broke. And while these devices are great, they aren’t exactly cheap. That’s what’s so great about these Black Friday deals. Order one now and you can have it in time to recover from Thanksgiving dinner.

Top Black Friday deals at Therabody

Theragun Prime (G6): $189.99 (was $329.99)

Theragun Prime (G6) $189.99 (was $329.99) Heated percussion and five speeds for $140 less Therabody See It

The Theragun Prime (G6) drops to $189.99 during the sale, $140 under its regular $329.99 price. This sixth-generation Prime has heated percussion and runs all five speeds from a single button. Therabody rates the battery at up to two hours per charge at the lowest speed, and it ships with a dampener and a standard ball attachment. It also pairs over Bluetooth with the free Therabody app, which can build recovery routines from Garmin, Apple Watch and Strava data. For a wider look at the category, see our guide to the best percussion massagers.

Theragun Mini 3: $154.99 (was $219.99)

Theragun Mini 3 $154.99 (was $219.99) A gym-bag Theragun with three speeds Therabody See It

The Theragun Mini 3 is $154.99, which is $65 off its regular $219.99. Therabody lists it at 0.4 kilograms (about 14 ounces), so it’s easy to toss in a gym bag or carry-on. It runs at three speeds between 1,750 and 2,400 percussions per minute, comes with three attachments, and Therabody rates the battery at 150 minutes. The same gun in the Y2K Collection colors costs $169.99 and is listed in the massage gun section below.

SmartGoggles 2.0: $159.99 (was $219.99)

SmartGoggles 2.0 $159.99 (was $219.99) Heat, compression and vibration paced to your heart rate Therabody See It

The SmartGoggles 2.0 drop to $159.99, $60 under their regular $219.99. The blackout goggles combine gentle heat, compression massage and vibration around the eyes. Therabody says a built-in biometric sensor reads your heart rate and keeps the vibration slower than it to help you wind down. The battery is rated for 180 minutes, and the app adds sound options like rain and guided meditation.

TheraFace Mask Glo: $279.99 (was $379.99)

TheraFace Mask Glo $279.99 (was $379.99) 504 LEDs in red, blue and infrared Therabod See It

The TheraFace Mask Glo is $279.99 for the sale, $100 off its regular $379.99. Therabody packs 504 LEDs into the mask with three light settings: blue at 415 nanometers, red at 633 nanometers, and red plus infrared at 633 and 830 nanometers. Its pre-programmed routine takes 12 minutes, and Therabody lists the mask as FDA cleared. Our guide to the best LED face masks explains what the different wavelengths are meant to do.

Theragun massage gun deals from $119.99

Recovery gear deals from $89.99

TheraFace skincare and sleep deals from $79.99