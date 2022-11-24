We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you feel like your surround sound array is in disarray and your speaker wires may be even more tangled up than the strings of Christmas lights in storage, you need a wireless surround sound system. And if you need a wireless surround sound system, several of our favorites are deeply discounted right now. For instance, you can get the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra Wireless Surround Sound System on sale for $1,099.99 (regularly $1,499.99), or the even more advanced Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra eARC SSE MAX on sale for $1,477 (regularly $1,899).

Our reviewer declared the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra eARC MAX in particular a literal and figurative blast offering loud, full-spectrum detail and realism. This 9.2.4-channel system, with 18 drivers total, delivers 1,300W/113 dB audio, and supports HDMI 2.1, optical, coaxial, RCA, and Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD inputs with Dolby Vision/4K HDR/Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X compatibility. The four wireless surround sound speakers, dual 10-inch subwoofers, and Spatial Surround Elevation audio processing engines enhance the sense of spaciousness to the soundstage.

Want to explore other options? Here are the best Black Friday deals on the best wireless surround sound systems: