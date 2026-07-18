There are 3 types of farters. Which one are you? 

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Since grade school, we’ve all understood that there is more than one kind of fart. You have the high-pitched Whistler, the stomach-rumbling Growler, the stealthy Crop Duster and, of course, the Silent-But-Deadly. While thorough and expansive, these nicknames don’t really add much to the scientific discourse around flatulence–and no, your friend asking “What did you eat?” while frantically waving their hands in front of their face doesn’t count as scientific inquiry.

There is hope, however, for a better understanding of the hows and whys of farting. The Human Flatus Atlas has asked for volunteers to put on wearable sensors in the hopes of mapping the first atlas of intestinal gas. By attaching a small smart device near their blowholes, participants are able to provide the organization with valuable data to aid in their mission to unlock the mystery of the human gastrointestinal system.

Farting, of course, has more to do with your body’s natural functions than simply comic relief. It’s a natural byproduct of the digestive process. Your digestive tract creates gases such as hydrogen, carbon dioxide and methane by breaking down undigested foods in the large intestine or colon. Gas can also be caused by swallowing air, which can happen when you drink too quickly or, say, chew gum.

As part of their research, HFA has broken things down into three essential categories of farters:

There are “Normal People,” which even the HFA admits they haven’t quite defined yet–saying on their official site: “You think you’re average. Maybe you are, maybe you aren’t. Most people have no idea where they actually fall. Wear the sensor, find out and help us define what ‘normal’ really means.”

Then there are “Hydrogen Hyperproducers,” which they define as people producing 40-50 flatulence events per day.”

And, finally, “Zen Digesters,” who are people with a fiber-rich diet that just don’t seem to ever produce much gas.

Regardless, frequency of farting is one thing to monitor but as organizations like UnityPoint Health note, you should also pay attention to farts’ double-barrel of sound and smell.

For example, loud-but-not-smelly farts can be caused by swallowing excess air (from, as mentioned above, eating too fast or drinking carbonated beverages). If you produce a rotten egg smell, this is likely the result of sulfur compounds in your gut, often after eating high-protein meats, onions, garlic, or cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cabbage. If your farts smell sweet, this can indicate the presence of dimethyl sulfide or reflect an abundance of sugar, yeast, or specific foods like asparagus and some cheeses. The old “silent-but-deadly” farts can mean your body is breaking down specific proteins or suffering from an intolerance, like lactose or gluten. Finally, farts that burn on their way out can be caused by stomach acid or digestive enzymes passing through, usually associated with diarrhea, spicy foods, or a sudden increase in fiber.

So what kind of farter are you? Next time you let rip, pay attention…for science.