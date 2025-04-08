Fix your breath with this $100 Waterpik Water Flosser, on sale at Amazon for just $60

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

How does your mouth taste right now? Still got some lingering lunch essence hanging around? Gross, right? I bet a session with the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser sounds pretty good right now. Luckily, Amazon has it on sale for just $60, down from its regular price of $100. I have only seen it get close to this price once this year, during the special Big Spring Sale that Amazon put on. If you want to step up your dental hygiene routine, grab one now and liberate that popcorn shell stuck between your teeth ever since you went to see Nosferatu in the theater.

Flossing is the worst, but this water-based device makes it simple and pain-free. It has 10 different modes for various levels of gum massage and teeth cleaning. It’s specifically designed to reach between your teeth to scrub the spots a brush typically can’t reach. The automatic timer offers sessions between 30 seconds and one minute for personalized cleaning schedules.

I wasn’t sold on the idea of a water-based flosser for a long time, and then I tried one. I think it feels way better than typical floss (which you should still use once in a while), and leaves my mouth feeling cleaner overall. This model comes with seven tips so everyone in your house can have their own. Don’t share them. That’s gross.