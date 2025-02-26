Save 54% off this 64-ounce Hydro Flask Wide Mouth water bottle and stay hydrated all year

Grab a 64-ounce or 40-ounce Hydro Flask for the lowest prices we have ever seen—even on Black Friday.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 3 Hours Ago

64 ounces might sound like a giant water bottle and you’re right. It’s a lot of liquid. But, I’ve been using a huge water bottle for years now and I’ll never go back. Right now, Amazon has the black 64-ounce Hydro Flask Wide Mouth water bottle for just $29. That’s 54 percent off of its regular $65 price tag. I have never seen it this cheap, even on shopping holidays like Black Friday. This will likely sell out before it ends, so grab one.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle $29.61 (was $65)

A 64-ounce Hydro Flask in black

Hydro Flask

This is the classic Hydro Flask, with its wide-mouth opening that’s compabitble with flat and straw lids. I prefer the redesigned straw lid, though it does require regular cleaning if you don’t want it to get full of scum. It’s very durable, keeps drinks cold for days on end (if you use enough ice), and comes in a black color that’s great for covering with stickers. Bring it to the gym. Keep it on your desk at work so the guy from HR can walk by and say, “Whoa, somebody’s thirsty!”

40 oz. HYDRO FLASK Wide Mouth vacuum insulated stainless steel $28 (was $50)

A 40-ounce Hydro Flask in silver

Hydro Flask

If you’re not ready for the 64-ounce monster of a water bottle, you can get a 40-ounce version in an awesome polished metal finish for just $28. I like this colorway a lot, so if you were thinking about buying me a gift for the anniversary of the first deal post I’ve ever written, this would be a good one (hint hint).

 

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

