Save 54% off this 64-ounce Hydro Flask Wide Mouth water bottle and stay hydrated all year

64 ounces might sound like a giant water bottle and you’re right. It’s a lot of liquid. But, I’ve been using a huge water bottle for years now and I’ll never go back. Right now, Amazon has the black 64-ounce Hydro Flask Wide Mouth water bottle for just $29. That’s 54 percent off of its regular $65 price tag. I have never seen it this cheap, even on shopping holidays like Black Friday. This will likely sell out before it ends, so grab one.

This is the classic Hydro Flask, with its wide-mouth opening that’s compabitble with flat and straw lids. I prefer the redesigned straw lid, though it does require regular cleaning if you don’t want it to get full of scum. It’s very durable, keeps drinks cold for days on end (if you use enough ice), and comes in a black color that’s great for covering with stickers. Bring it to the gym. Keep it on your desk at work so the guy from HR can walk by and say, “Whoa, somebody’s thirsty!”

If you’re not ready for the 64-ounce monster of a water bottle, you can get a 40-ounce version in an awesome polished metal finish for just $28. I like this colorway a lot, so if you were thinking about buying me a gift for the anniversary of the first deal post I’ve ever written, this would be a good one (hint hint).