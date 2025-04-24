Get 100% cotton Hanes T-shirts for less than $3 each during this Amazon spring sale

These super-versatile T-shirts will last a long time and come in sizes up to 4XL. They're great for the gym or everyday wear.

By Stan Horaczek

Published Apr 24, 2025 5:06 PM EDT

You may not even pay attention to what your T-shirt is made out of. I don’t blame you; checking tags can be boring. But, cotton shirts reign supreme over poly blends and other synthetic fabrics. They fade better, feel nicer, and don’t make you stink after two minutes on the treadmill. They can be a little pricier, though. Right now, Amazon has Hanes T-shirts made of 100 percent cotton in a four-pack for just $11.92. That’s less than half the regular price and more than $5 cheaper than I’ve ever seen them. You could even print a letter “T” on it to make yourself more attractive.

Hanes Men's Short Sleeve Essentials Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt, Black Multipack — $11.92 (was $26)

T-shirts are a summer staple, and these are great for the warm months. They’re made from 100 percent mid-weight cotton (as long as you get the black or the green, which are the only colors on sale), which comes with several advantages. They hold up over time and get a great-looking fade rather than falling apart like some synthetics. They have double-needle stitching and burly seams to keep them sturdy.

This is a semi-full-cut T-shirt, so it offers a little more room in the torso than some other shirts. They will likely ship with an actual tag attached, rather than a screen-printed one, so I recommend cutting it out before wearing. They do go up to size 4XL, which is great because cotton T-shirts will tend to shrink a little after the first wash.

 

Stan Horaczek

