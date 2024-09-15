Get your steps in on this $119 walking pad treadmill from Amazon right now

A coupon gets you an extra $40 discount on this easy-to-store walking pad.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Sep 15, 2024 12:27 AM EDT

Fall weather makes it easy to get outside and exercise. But winter is right around the corner. This compact treadmill walking pad is a great way to get into the habit of walking, even when you’re stuck indoors. Right now, Amazon has it for just $119 with a coupon (make sure to check the box to get the discount). I bought this walking pad at the end of last year and have walked hundreds of miles on it while staring mindlessly at Tik Tok. You could do the same.

Sperax Walking Pad,Under Desk Treadmills for Home $119 (usually $179, retail $329)

This compact walking pad supports walkers up to 340 pounds. You can choose from speeds between 0.6 and 3.8 miles per hour. It’s super-simple to operate and just a few inches tall so you can easily store it under a bed or a couch. It’s relatively quiet, compared to a full-sized treadmill and the non-slip belt is safe for extended walking sessions. Put it under your desk. Walk on it while you watch Superstore (a totally underrated show).

