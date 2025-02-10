These large-capacity Stanley IceFlow water bottles are at their cheapest price ever at Amazon right now

If you're looking for a 50-ounce, or even 64-ounce steel water bottle, then this is your chance to save big money.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 6 Hours Ago

We have to stay hydrated, even during the cold weather months. There’s no better way to keep your innards damp than with a big water bottle. Right now. Amazon has some of the larger Stanley IceFlow water bottles on sale for nearly half-off. The size and color selection is scattered, but the ones linked below are the cheapest we’ve found:

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Jug with Handle 64 oz $30 (was $55)

This massive jug holds a half-gallon of liquid and keeps it cold with double-wall stainless steel construction. The whole package is dishwasher safe, and a chunky handle makes it easy to carry around. I have never seen this bottle cheaper than $45, and it’s typically over $50, so this is an impressive deal. This $30 price seems to only apply to the azure color, but it’s a lovely shade of blue. The flip-up straw makes it easy to drink out of and keeps it sealed during transport.

Stanley 50-ounce IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle | Angled Spout Lid $30 (was $55)

If you don’t need the full 64 ounces, this 50-ounce bottle offers a less jug-like form factor. It’s still durable and offers burly insulation to keep drinks cold inside for hours and even days under the right conditions. The price applies to the neutral Ash color, which is very appealing. I have the 24-ounce version that I use every day.

