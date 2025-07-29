Those expensive Texas Instruments calculators your kids need for school are on sale at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

We’re big supporters of math, science, and education across the board. However, I know firsthand how much it sucks to spend tons of money on back-to-school supplies. That’s especially true when you have to buy a new graphing calculator. Right now, Amazon and Walmart have some of the most common Texas Instruments graphing calculators at their lowest prices of the year, which is convenient since kids will be heading back to school before you know it. Grab them now and save a little extra money before your kids start demanding whatever a Labubu is.

This is a very typical calculator required for high school math classes, especially at the higher level. I paid the full $150 when my son needed one last year (at the last minute, of course). These typically hover around $120 on Amazon, but it’s currently $95 and will likely return to its original price soon as back-to-school shopping starts to pick up.

This graphing calculator has a full-color screen and an assortment of pre-loaded utilities to handle the most common tasks. The built-in battery is easily rechargeable, so your student won’t have to worry about running out of juice mid-exam. It’s built with toughness in mind, so it can survive daily trips back and forth to school in a backpack.

More Texas Instruments calculator deals