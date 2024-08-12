Apple’s latest MacBook Air is an excellent laptop for students—and $250 off on Amazon right now

School is nearly back in session, which means scoring great deals on a new laptop. The best laptop deal we’ve seen so far is a 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, which typically costs $1,099 but is currently $849.98 if you shop right now. We reviewed this laptop earlier this year, and were very impressed for its performance at full price. At its sale price, the laptop is a no-brainer for college students. Apple is also holding its own back to school savings event, offering gift cards up to $150 when purchasing select MacBook and iPad models.

This laptop’s most student-friendly feature is its size. At just .44-inches thick and 2.7 pounds, it’ll fit inside any backpack without much bulk. Impressively, Apple fit a lot of power inside of the laptop, including its latest chip. In our tests, the MacBook Air could edit 4K video and high-resolution photos without breaking a sweat. It’s equipped with a high-resolution screen, full-sized keyboard, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, an HD webcam, and a Touch-ID fingerprint reader. Apple’s M3 series of chips are also capable of working with Apple Intelligence, Apple’s slate of AI features, which will be rolling out over the course of the next year. Whether you’re headed off to high school, college, or need a new ultra-thin laptop that’ll get you through the next several years, don’t miss this back-to-school deal.

