Adorama just dropped prices on Canon cameras and lenses by up to 30%

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Photography is fun no matter what camera you’re using. But, it’s a lot more fun when you have fancy camera gear. Right now, Adorama (one of the country’s biggest electronics and camera retailers) has literally dozens of Canon cameras and lenses on sale for prices that match—and sometimes beat—last year’s best prices. So, grab a new mirrorless camera, or even a classic DSLR and go make some great photos and videos.
Editor’s picks
Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Body — $1,999.00 (13% off)See It
If you want one camera that can credibly handle everything from personal work to serious action, this full-frame mirrorless body is a sweet spot. It’s quick, offers impressive autofocus, and has enough controls to grow with you without feeling like a science project.
Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Full-Frame Camera — $799.00 (30% off)See It
Full-frame doesn’t have to mean a second mortgage. The RP is a compact, approachable way into Canon’s RF system—great for travel and portraits, and a big step up if you’re moving on from a phone or an older DSLR.
Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens — $2,499.00 (17% off)See It
This is classic glass for sports, events, and portraits. The bright f/2.8 aperture helps in dim gyms and late-day light, and it’s the kind of lens you’ll keep even if you upgrade bodies later. It’s also smaller than the previous DSLR versions.
Canon camera deals
Pick a series below and jump straight to the bundles and bodies that match your budget and how you shoot.
Full-frame mirrorless (EOS R5 / R6 / R8 / RP)
EOS R5 Mark II
- Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Body $3,999.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Body + accessory kit $3,999.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Body, Black $3,999.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $4,999.00 (9% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens $4,499.00 (10% off)
EOS R5
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera Body $2,599.00 (21% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera (Included Value Accessory Kit) $2,599.00 (21% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera, Bundle with Accessories $2,599.00 (21% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera with Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R $2,599.00 (21% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera, Bundle with Accessory Kit $2,762.88 (20% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera with Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R and Canon Log $2,838.00 (20% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $3,849.00 (15% off)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $3,849.00 (15% off)
EOS R6 Mark II
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Body $1,999.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera, Black $1,999.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Camera Bundle with Essentials + accessory kit $1,999.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with Stop Motion Firmware Upgrade $2,099.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Camera with RF 24-105mm L IS USM Lens + essentials bundle $2,299.00 (12% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $2,299.00 (12% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with 256GB Memory Card + accessory kit $2,308.98 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Camera with Stop Motion Firmware Upgrade + bundle $2,276.99 (12% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens $2,558.00 (10% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens + bundle $2,685.99 (10% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $3,249.00 (8% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens (Kit) $3,498.00 (8% off)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens + hard case bundle $3,675.99 (8% off)
EOS R8
- Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera Body $1,299.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera, Black $1,299.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera Body + accessory kit $1,299.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R8 Content Creator Kit $1,749.00 (17% off)
- Canon EOS R8 Content Creator Kit with Included Accessories $1,749.00 (17% off)
- Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens $1,499.00 (14% off)
- Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens + accessory kit $1,499.00 (14% off)
- Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $2,699.00 (10% off)
- Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $2,699.00 (10% off)
- Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens $1,749.00 (12% off)
- Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens + accessory kit $1,749.00 (12% off)
EOS RP
- Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Full-Frame Camera $799.00 (30% off)
- Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera, Bundle with Included Accessories $799.00 (30% off)
- Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera Body $799.00 (27% off)
- Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera with Essentials Kit $977.99 (26% off)
- Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens $1,099.00 (24% off)
- Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens + accessory kit $1,099.00 (24% off)
EOS R3
- Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera Body $3,899.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera Body + accessory kit $3,899.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera with Essentials Kit $4,089.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera with Flash Kit $4,099.00 (10% off)
APS-C mirrorless (EOS R7 / R10 / R50 / R100)
EOS R7
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera Body $1,819.00 (15% off)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-150mm Lens $1,819.00 (15% off)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera Body + accessory kit $1,819.00 (15% off)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-150mm Lens + accessory kit $1,899.00 (14% off)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-150mm Lens (Kit) $1,899.00 (14% off)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $2,999.00 (9% off)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $2,999.00 (9% off)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens $1,499.00 (12% off)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens + accessory kit $1,499.00 (12% off)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-150mm Lens + accessory kit (Bundle) $1,999.00 (9% off)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-150mm Lens + accessory kit (Bundle) $1,999.00 (9% off)
EOS R10
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera Body $979.00 (17% off)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera Body + accessory kit $979.00 (17% off)
- Canon EOS R10 Content Creator Kit $1,199.00 (14% off)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens $1,099.00 (12% off)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-150mm Lens $1,099.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-150mm Lens (Alt Deal) $1,449.00 (6% off)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens + accessory kit $1,099.00 (12% off)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-150mm Lens + accessory kit $1,099.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens $1,299.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens + accessory kit $1,299.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $2,299.00 (8% off)
EOS R50
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera, Black (Body Only) $679.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera, White Body $679.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera Body $679.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera, Black with Included Accessories $679.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera, White (Included Accessories) $679.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens $599.00 (14% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens (Alt Deal) $799.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens + accessory kit $679.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens, White $799.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens, White + accessory kit $799.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit $799.00 (16% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit (Alt Deal) $979.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera & RF-S 10-18mm Lens Content Creator Kit $979.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera Body $569.00 (21% off)
- Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera Body + Bag & bundle $569.00 (21% off)
- Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 14-30mm Lens $699.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 14-30mm Lens + accessory kit $699.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera, Pink (Body Only) $679.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens, Pink $799.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera, Black with Essentials Kit $771.95 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera, White + accessory kit (Bundle) $679.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 14-30mm Lens (Alt Deal) $799.00 (16% off)
- Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 14-30mm Lens + accessory kit (Alt Deal) $799.00 (16% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens + accessory kit (Alt Deal) $679.00 (11% off)
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens, White (Alt Deal) $679.00 (13% off)
- Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 14-30mm Lens (Bundle) $799.00 (13% off)
EOS R100
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens $499.00 (17% off)
- Canon EOS R100 Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens + accessory kit $499.00 (27% off)
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens + 128GB card $599.00 (25% off)
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens + 128GB card + accessory kit $599.00 (25% off)
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF 28mm Lens + accessory kit $1,249.00 (7% off)
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF 100-500mm Lens (Bundle) $2,599.00 (16% off)
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF 100-500mm Lens + accessory kit $2,599.00 (16% off)
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens + accessory kit (Alt Deal) $499.00 (24% off)
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm Lens + 128GB card + accessory kit (Alt Deal) $599.00 (25% off)
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF 100-500mm Lens, Bundle with Filter Kit $2,599.00 (16% off)
DSLR camera deals
EOS 5D Mark IV
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera $1,799.00 (28% off)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR with Free Accessory Kit $1,799.00 (28% off)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with Tripod Kit $1,849.00 (27% off)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Body with Canon Log $1,899.00 (27% off)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with EF 24-105mm f/4L Lens $2,299.00 (12% off)
Rebel & entry-level DSLRs
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens $439.00 (12% off)
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens + accessories $439.00 (12% off)
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera 2-Lens Kit $639.00 (9% off)
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera 2-Lens Kit + accessory kit $639.00 (9% off)
Point-and-shoot & compact cameras
- Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Digital Camera $749.00 (6% off)
- Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Digital Camera, Black $749.00 (6% off)
- Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Digital Camera, Silver $749.00 (6% off)
- Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Digital Camera + accessory kit $749.00 (6% off)
Canon lens deals
These are the lenses that actually change what your camera can do—wide, long, fast, and weird.
RF lenses
Standard zooms
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens $1,049.00 (16% off)
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens + accessory kit $1,049.00 (16% off)
- Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens $1,999.00 (17% off)
- Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $1,999.00 (17% off)
- Canon RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens $299.00 (15% off)
- Canon RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens + accessory kit $299.00 (15% off)
- Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $1,099.00 (15% off)
- Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $1,099.00 (15% off)
Ultra-wide zooms
- Canon RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens $489.00 (23% off)
- Canon RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens + accessory kit $489.00 (23% off)
- Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $1,299.00 (17% off)
- Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $1,299.00 (17% off)
- Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens $2,099.00 (19% off)
- Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens, Bundle + accessory kit $2,099.00 (19% off)
- Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens $1,049.00 (16% off)
- Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens, Bundle + accessory kit $1,049.00 (16% off)
- Canon RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS STM Lens $2,099.00 (16% off)
- Canon RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS STM Lens + accessory kit $2,099.00 (16% off)
Telephoto zooms
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens $2,499.00 (17% off)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens with Tripod Kit $2,499.00 (17% off)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens, Bundle with Filter Kit $2,499.00 (17% off)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens, Bundle + accessory kit $2,499.00 (17% off)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $1,299.00 (13% off)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM Lens, Bundle + accessory kit $1,299.00 (13% off)
- Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM Lens $549.00 (15% off)
- Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM Lens + accessory kit $549.00 (15% off)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens, Black $3,099.00 (6% off)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens, White $3,099.00 (6% off)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens, Black + accessory kit $3,099.00 (6% off)
Super-telephoto (400mm+)
- Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM Lens $2,599.00 (16% off)
- Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $2,599.00 (16% off)
- Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM Lens, Bundle with Filter Kit $2,599.00 (16% off)
- Canon RF 600mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $11,999.00 (8% off)
- Canon RF 600mm f/4 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $11,999.00 (8% off)
- Canon RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM Lens $15,999.00 (6% off)
- Canon RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $15,999.00 (6% off)
- Canon RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM Lens $19,999.00 (5% off)
Prime lenses
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.2 L USM Lens $1,899.00 (14% off)
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.2 L USM Lens + accessory kit $1,899.00 (14% off)
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens $159.00 (20% off)
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens + accessory kit $159.00 (20% off)
- Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens $449.00 (15% off)
- Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens, Bundle + accessory kit $449.00 (15% off)
- Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM Lens $2,399.00 (14% off)
- Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM Lens + accessory kit $2,399.00 (14% off)
- Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens $549.00 (20% off)
- Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens, Bundle + accessory kit $549.00 (20% off)
- Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens with Filter Kit $598.00 (19% off)
Macro & specialty lenses
- Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM Lens $1,149.00 (15% off)
- Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM Lens + accessory kit $1,149.00 (15% off)
- Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens $1,999.00 (9% off)
- Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens + accessory kit $1,999.00 (9% off)
- Canon RF 200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens $1,999.00 (9% off)
- Canon RF 200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens + accessory kit $1,999.00 (9% off)
- Canon RF 600mm f/11 IS STM Lens $799.00 (11% off)
- Canon RF 600mm f/11 IS STM Lens + accessory kit $799.00 (11% off)
- Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM Lens $899.00 (10% off)
- Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM Lens + accessory kit $899.00 (10% off)
- Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM Lens $1,899.00 (5% off)
- Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM Lens + accessory kit $1,899.00 (5% off)
- Canon RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens $1,499.00 (6% off)
- Canon RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens + accessory kit $1,499.00 (6% off)
RF-S lenses (APS-C)
- Canon RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual Lens $409.00 (20% off)
- Canon RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual Lens, Bundle + accessory kit $409.00 (20% off)
- Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens $249.00 (17% off)
EF & EF-S lenses (DSLR-era)
- Canon EF-S 10-22mm f/3.5-4.5 USM Lens $329.00 (55% off)
- Canon EF-S 10-22mm f/3.5-4.5 USM Lens + accessory kit $329.00 (55% off)
- Canon EF 35mm f/1.4 L II USM Lens $1,699.00 (26% off)
- Canon EF 35mm f/1.4 L II USM Lens with Filter Kit $1,699.00 (26% off)
- Canon EF 16-35mm f/4 L IS USM Lens $1,149.00 (21% off)
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS III USM Lens $1,799.00 (14% off)
- Canon EF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM Lens $1,299.00 (10% off)
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8 L II USM Lens $1,499.00 (12% off)
- Canon EF 200-400mm f/4 L IS USM Extender 1.4x Lens $9,999.00 (19% off)
- Canon EF 300mm f/2.8 L IS II USM Lens $5,999.00 (14% off)
Adapters & accessories
- Canon Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R $149.00 (38% off)
- Canon EF-EOS R Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter with Circular Polarizer $259.00 (28% off)
More PopSci photography reads
If you’re still deciding what to buy (or you just want to nerd out), these guides pair well with the deals above:
- The best mirrorless cameras
- The best cameras under $1,000
- The best video cameras
- The best point-and-shoot cameras
- Stop dirty lenses from ruining your photos
- How to choose the best digital camera for you
2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide