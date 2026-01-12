Adorama just dropped prices on Canon cameras and lenses by up to 30%

Just about every camera and lens Canon makes is on sale right now at Adorama. Grab a mirrorless rig and make some photos and videos.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Canon camera and lens heater
You'll want both a camera and a lens to take photos. Canon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Photography is fun no matter what camera you’re using. But, it’s a lot more fun when you have fancy camera gear. Right now, Adorama (one of the country’s biggest electronics and camera retailers) has literally dozens of Canon cameras and lenses on sale for prices that match—and sometimes beat—last year’s best prices. So, grab a new mirrorless camera, or even a classic DSLR and go make some great photos and videos.

Editor’s picks

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Body — $1,999.00 (13% off)

Canon R6 Mark II mirrorless camera
With advanced features and a burly build, this is worthy of hard photo work.

Canon
See It

If you want one camera that can credibly handle everything from personal work to serious action, this full-frame mirrorless body is a sweet spot. It’s quick, offers impressive autofocus, and has enough controls to grow with you without feeling like a science project.

Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Full-Frame Camera — $799.00 (30% off)

Canon RP mirrorless camera
This older model gets you a full-frame camera for a lot less money than a newer model.

Canon
See It

Full-frame doesn’t have to mean a second mortgage. The RP is a compact, approachable way into Canon’s RF system—great for travel and portraits, and a big step up if you’re moving on from a phone or an older DSLR.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens — $2,499.00 (17% off)

Canon RF70-200 lens
This is a classic telephoto zoom lens that’s great for sports, portraits, and lots more.

Canon
See It

This is classic glass for sports, events, and portraits. The bright f/2.8 aperture helps in dim gyms and late-day light, and it’s the kind of lens you’ll keep even if you upgrade bodies later. It’s also smaller than the previous DSLR versions.

Canon camera deals

Pick a series below and jump straight to the bundles and bodies that match your budget and how you shoot.

Full-frame mirrorless (EOS R5 / R6 / R8 / RP)

EOS R5 Mark II

EOS R5

EOS R6 Mark II

EOS R8

EOS RP

EOS R3

APS-C mirrorless (EOS R7 / R10 / R50 / R100)

EOS R7

EOS R10

EOS R50

EOS R100

DSLR camera deals

EOS 5D Mark IV

Rebel & entry-level DSLRs

Point-and-shoot & compact cameras

Canon lens deals

These are the lenses that actually change what your camera can do—wide, long, fast, and weird.

RF lenses

Standard zooms

Ultra-wide zooms

Telephoto zooms

Super-telephoto (400mm+)

Prime lenses

Macro & specialty lenses

RF-S lenses (APS-C)

EF & EF-S lenses (DSLR-era)

Adapters & accessories

More PopSci photography reads

If you’re still deciding what to buy (or you just want to nerd out), these guides pair well with the deals above:

 
Outdoor gift guide content widget

2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.