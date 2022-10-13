We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Videoconferencing has become a weekly (if not daily) part of the lives of millions of people, which is why having a good webcam is essential. The camera built into the lid of a laptop will make you look grainy even if your room is filled with natural light, and there’s no point in looking like a bootleg VHS in a 4K world. Enter OBSBOT’s Tiny PTZ 4K Webcam, which is $54 cheaper than normal thanks to an Amazon coupon.

Before I continue, let me say that the OBSBOT Tiny PTZ 4K Webcam is the best webcam I’ve ever tested and that it’s worth getting at full price. The 60fps 4K video quality (with low-light correction) is superb, its built-in omnidirectional microphones help me sound clear, and its marquee feature is actually really helpful: The AI-powered autofocusing camera is attached to a rotating base, which spins to keep you in frame at all times. The 2-axis gimbal can also move up and down as you move around. Many webcams use digital cropping to keep you centered, but that leads to a reduction in picture quality. You can even use OBSBOT’s macOS or Windows app to automatically position itself into three different locations, so you don’t have to set it up every time you videoconference.

If you’re on video calls more than twice a week, OBSBOT’s Tiny PTZ 4K Webcam is a no-brainer, especially during this sale. Just remember to click the coupon button and act fast! The deal may end soon, but your calendar full of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet appointments stretches into infinity.