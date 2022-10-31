We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›



Thanksgiving is coming up and a high-end fitness tracker like the Fitbit Sense 2 can really come in handy during the Turkey Day period. It can tell you just how much your heart rate jumps after you’ve consumed 3 liters of gravy. You can track the quality of your two hours of sleep before heading out to battle the crowds on Black Friday. It can even keep track of your PR time during the Turkey trot 5K run if you’re one of those ambitious people who choose to exercise on Thanksgiving.

No matter why you want a new Fitbit, Amazon currently has the high-end Fitbit Sense 2 for $199, which is a huge discount from its typical $299 price tag. The Fitbit Sense 2 is a smartwatch-style fitness tracker meant for 24/7 wear. It tracks your vitals during the day, as you workout, and even when you’re sleeping to get an overall picture of your well-being. In addition to the typical heart-rate tracking, it keeps tabs on your blood oxygen levels, ECG readings, and even your stress levels.

This sweat-resistant smartwatch can get up to six full days of battery life out of a single charge. That doesn’t leave room for gaps in your data. Plus, if you buy a smartwatch now, you can see just how much the holiday season stresses you out in the form of handy, colorful graphs.

Save with Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program

While a fitness tracker is a great way to start (or keep) prioritizing your health, it’s also important to have plenty of pre- and post-workout supplies around. And Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program currently offers Prime Members 20% off orders of select items totaling $50 or more (you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial). It includes many useful products, some of the most fitness-oriented ones we’ve gathered below (yes, we consider trail mix an essential part of a fitness regimen):