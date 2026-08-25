This 4-pack of Apple AirTags just hit its all-time low price of $80 at Amazon

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I recently almost left my camera bag in a hotel room after checkout, which is the stuff of nightmares. Luckily, it had an AirTag in it, which reminded me of my mistake. Currently, Apple’s four-pack of second-generation AirTags is available for $79.99 at Amazon, or $20 per tag, marking the lowest price Amazon has ever offered for the set. It has averaged about $91 since January, so this is a real cut rather than a dollar or two shaved off an inflated list price. A four-pack covers a car, a bike, a suitcase, and a backpack with nothing left over. I pulled the Amazon price history on every deal below instead of trusting the strikethrough numbers, because Apple discounts are shallow enough that a percentage rarely tells you much on its own.

Apple AirTag (2nd Generation) 4-Pack $79.99 (was $99.00) The lowest price Amazon has ever charged for a four-pack of AirTags Appl See It

The four-pack of second-generation AirTags at $79.99 costs less than any other way of buying four of them, since four single tags at their own sale price would run $96 and four at full price would run $116. Apple says this generation is 50 percent louder than the original and audible from twice as far, which is the change I care about, because the old chime was easy to miss from under a car seat. Precision Finding guides you using haptic, visual, and audio feedback, and it now runs on an Apple Watch instead of an iPhone alone, though Apple requires a Series 9 or later, or an Ultra 2 or later, on watchOS 26.2.1 for that. You can also share a tag’s location temporarily with more than 50 partner airlines. Apple cites figures from the aviation IT firm SITA showing that carriers using those links cut baggage delays by 26 percent.

Apple AirTag (2nd Generation), Single $24.00 (was $29.00) Matches the lowest price a single second-generation AirTag has hit Apple See It

A single second-generation AirTag at $24.00 matches the lowest price Amazon has charged for it, and it’s the right buy when you have exactly one thing that keeps wandering off. Amazon is the seller on this listing, which is worth confirming on AirTags in particular, because third-party sellers cycle through the buy box at higher prices. The battery is a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell that Apple rates for more than a year of use.

More Apple Watch deals from $329

The cellular version is the sharper deal in this group. The Series 11 in slate titanium with GPS and cellular at $639.00 matches its all-time low on Amazon and sits about $70 under what it has averaged there, which is unusual for a titanium case. If you want the bigger aluminum body without paying for a cellular plan, the 46mm Series 11 is $329.00.

Best Apple AirPods deals starting at $99

None of these hit an all-time low, so treat them as fair prices rather than as the AirTag-grade bargain above. The AirPods 4 at $99.00 is the least expensive pair here that still carries Apple’s H2 chip and personalized Spatial Audio, and the AirPods Max 2 in Midnight at $429.00 runs $70 below what it has averaged over the past five months.

If you only act on one of these, make it the four-pack of second-generation AirTags at $79.99. The set has never sold for less on Amazon, and $20 per tag is cheap insurance against losing something worth a great deal more than $20.