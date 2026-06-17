Why road trips are good for you, according to science

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Are you setting out on a road trip this summer? High gas prices aside, there are many benefits to hitting the open road, says Dr. Susan Albers, a clinical psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

“Road trips are a great digital detox,” she says. “We spend a lot of our days looking at phones, reading emails, and scrolling social media. But a road trip diverts your mind away from tech and into the present. It gives you a chance to be in the moment.”

But living in the moment is far from the only benefit you get from road tripping, according to Albers. An old-fashioned road trip not only activates feel-good hormones but also creates new neural pathways in your brain.

Road tripping activates “feel good” hormones

According to Albers, planning an itinerary with another person, exploring new places together, and navigating any travel hiccups that come your way all help to accelerate the emotional bonding process. That powerful sense of connection between road trip buddies triggers the release of oxytocin and dopamine, two chemicals that act as both hormones and neurotransmitters. Together the pair work to help a person feel good.

Oxytocin shifts your body out of fight-or-flight mode. The dual hormone/neurotransmitter helps to regulate your stress levels, slow your heart rate, and allows a feeling of safety and contentment to wash over you. This then activates your dopamine pathways, leaving you happy, satisfied, and motivated to keep moving.

Albers says that by encountering new situations, we also get our creative juices flowing. The novelty of a road trip brings us out of autopilot. We’re suddenly able to adapt to unfamiliar environments and engage in a bit of risk-taking. For instance, you might order a bison burger in a divey bar or go four-wheel-driving across Utah’s red rock desert, neither of which you’d consider doing in your daily life.

“Challenging your senses, memory, and motor skills forces your brain to adapt,” says Albers, “which boosts your cognitive flexibility.” The ability to shift between different perspectives and adapt to new scenarios makes your mind sharper. It also makes you more resilient.

The sense of “awe” can create new neural pathways in your brain

Novel experiences can create what Albers refers to as a “sense of awe.” It’s the feeling you get when you encounter something so extraordinary that it triggers a sense of wonder and amazement.

For one person it could come from seeing the Northern Lights for the first time. For another, they’ll feel it when watching dozens of bison parade through the Yellowstone Valley. “It doesn’t matter if you’re looking at a mountain range, sunset, waterfall, coastline,” she says. “All of these things can really be a boost to your mood.”

As it turns out, such a sublime encounter can also create new neural pathways in your brain. This is known as neuroplasticity. It’s the brain’s ability to change, adapt, and rewire itself.

“New experiences get more deeply encoded into your brain and activate the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center,” says Albers. Image: Nasser Zangiabadi et al. / CC BY 4.0

“New experiences get more deeply encoded into your brain and activate the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center,” says Albers. “This is why recollections from some trips can be both vivid and last for years.”

Ways to keep stress levels low

Stepping out of a regular routine can be nerve-wracking, but there are ways to combat road trip stress, says Albers.

Get a good amount of sleep, stay hydrated, and eat regularly. “All of these things can help to mitigate some of the stress that is on your body,” she says. Then you’re better equipped to handle the open road, and any setbacks—like a “check engine” light or restaurant that’s closed when its sign reads “open”—that may come with it.

Albers also recommends having both water and snacks in the car, and considering ahead of time various options for spots to eat. “Being hangry,” that off-putting combination of hunger and anger, “is the No. 1 mood killer on a road trip.”

You should also consider the types of things that typically cause you anxiety. If feeling rushed gets you worked up, build in extra time so that you don’t feel overwhelmed on the road. “Making a plan for the things that stress you out when you are out of your routine can be very helpful” she says.

Another great tip: remembering to stretch your legs. “Whether it’s a short hike or peering into a canyon,” she says just 15 minutes connecting with the outdoors “can lower your blood pressure, reduce your cortisol level,” a hormone that spikes with stress, “and reduce your heart rate. It’s a form of forest therapy,” which can improve both your physical and mental health.

Why being prepared is a game-changer

While some of us like to hit the road without any clue where we’re going, investing some time in trip-planning can be a game changer for both mood and stress levels. Research places to eat, look over the directions beforehand. “Your brain is calmer and at ease when it’s prepared,” says Albers.

That’s because our brains are home to the amygdala, which acts like an internal smoke detector. Its job is to detect danger. So when this small, almond-shaped structure detects a stressor—say, a campground that’s full—it kicks into high gear.

The amygdala will send a distress signal to the hypothalamus, the part of the brain that acts as the body’s primary control center. This activates the body’s nervous system, releasing stress hormones like adrenaline.

From here, a cascade of physical reactions will start to occur. Your heart starts beating faster, your muscles tighten, and you’re instantly alert. Within minutes, you’re exhausted.

Rather than taking any ol’ road trip, Albers suggests thinking about what types of places and activities bring you joy, and then planning accordingly. Are you someone who appreciates being in the great outdoors? Or is touring cities more your thing?

“I think it’s a very individual decision,” she says. Be sure and discuss ahead of time with your travel companion/companions what a good road trip looks like to each of you. This way everything’s out in the open beforehand, which can also help to alleviate any stress.

Once you’re on the road, “Make sure that you have a podcast or a book on tape, something to listen to as you go.” It can help create a positive atmosphere, and also foster the overall shared experience.

Prolonging the vacation afterglow

You’re back from your road trip and on a post-holiday high. This is what’s known as the “vacation afterglow.” Taking time off from work and being disconnected from your daily activities has lowered your overall stress levels. In turn, your dopamine levels have increased, and you’re feeling like you can tackle the world.

Unfortunately, once your brain starts readapting to its familiar surroundings, the afterglow starts to fade. To keep this bliss going for a little while longer, “I always encourage people to have some transition time between their road trip and getting back to their normal routine,” says Albers.

Even a short period can act as an emotional and mental buffer, allowing your brain to re-adjust from the excitement and unfamiliarity of the road back to a standard, daily schedule.

Albers also suggests keeping a journal of your experiences, creating a photo album of the trip, and sharing your stories with others to help keep those positive feelings going.

The added benefits of road tripping versus other vacations

“Road tripping can give you added benefits [over] other types of vacations,” says Albers, “because you often have more control and flexibility.”

Being locked into an organized schedule can easily trigger travel fatigue, a state of exhaustion that often comes from overpacked itineraries, as well as mental exhaustion.

However, on a road trip you can pull over to see something that interests you or spend a second day in your favorite national park, even if it’s not on the agenda.

“It’s flexibility like this that can make your travel experience much more positive and much less stressful.”

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