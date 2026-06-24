Coop’s adjustable pillow has helped me sleep, and it’s 20% off for Prime Day

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I injured my neck a while back and it has made sleeping annoying. Coop’s adjustable pillow has helped a lot, so I’ve been recommending it to friends. This Prime Day sale is a great time to grab one. A couple of items are down 25%, but most of the lineup sits at a flat 20% off, including the adjustable memory foam pillows that put Coop on our best pillows guide. The five we’d buy first are in the cards below, then every Coop deal is broken out by type. Prices move fast during Prime Day, so check before you buy.

The Original Adjustable is the one most people should grab at $71.20, 20% off. It’s stuffed with a cross-cut memory foam and microfiber blend you can add or pull out through a zippered inner liner, so you set the loft to match how you sleep instead of buying a new pillow when it’s wrong. The Lulltra cover is machine washable, and the fill is CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certified. If you’ve never owned an adjustable pillow, start here.

If you wake up sweating, the Eden is the version to get at $87.20, also 20% off. It uses the same adjustable cross-cut fill as the Original, but the foam is gel-infused and the cover has a zippered gusset that adds a little structure, both aimed at running cooler through the night. The fill is fully removable, so a hot sleeper can thin it out and a side sleeper can pack it back in.

Coop Travel and Camping Adjustable Pillow $36.00 (was $45.00) Real memory foam that packs down small Sleep better away from home. Coop See It

The cheapest pick worth grabbing is the Travel and Camping Pillow at $36, 20% off. It’s a 19-by-13-inch version of Coop’s adjustable foam pillow that stuffs into a compression sack, so it actually rolls down for a backpack or a carry-on instead of going flat like an inflatable. Keep one in the car or the camping bin and you stop borrowing a balled-up hoodie.

Coop Essence Down Alternative Mattress Topper (King) $104.25 (was $139.00) 25% off, the deepest cut in the sale Improve the feel of any mattress. Coop See It

If your mattress is too firm but you’re not ready to replace it, the Essence topper is the fix and one of the two deepest cuts in this sale at $104.25 for a king, 25% off. It’s a 2-inch down-alternative pad with a gusseted, baffle-box construction that keeps the fill spread out instead of bunching into one corner, and it’s Oeko-Tex certified. It’s a lot cheaper than a new mattress, but it’ll feel fancy.

Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow (King) $127.20 (was $159.00) Talalay latex for sleepers who want bounce Don’t deal with a hot pillow. Coop See It

For the splurge, the Adjustable Latex Pillow drops to $127.20 for a king, 20% off. Instead of memory foam, it blends Talalay latex with microfiber fill, so it springs back faster and sleeps naturally cooler, and you can still add or remove fill to dial in the height. It’s the pick for a back or stomach sleeper who finds memory foam too dense and slow to recover.

Best Coop pillow deals

These are Coop’s full-size adjustable bed pillows, the cross-cut foam designs you fill to your own loft and the reason most people know the brand. The Original at $71.20 (20% off) is the easiest one to recommend, while the Eden runs cooler and the Latex version trades foam for bounce.

Best Coop travel and specialty pillow deals

These are the smaller pillows: a packable travel size, a toddler version, and an inflatable neck pillow for flights. The Toddler pillow at $31.20 is the cheapest, and our best travel pillows guide covers what to look for if you’re shopping for the plane.

Best Coop mattress topper and protector deals

This is where you protect the bed you have or make it softer. The Essence topper at $104.25 (25% off) is the standout, and the waterproof protectors run from $20 to $37 depending on size and style.

Best Coop pillowcase and bedding accessory deals

These are the small add-ons: replacement cases for your foam pillows and a bag of extra fill to firm one back up. The Extra Oomph refill at $15.20 is the cheapest way to revive a pillow that’s gone flat instead of replacing it.