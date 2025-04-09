The Adidas end-of-season clearance sale chops up to 60% off sneakers, clothes, and bags

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You don’t need to go to the gym in the same charity 5K shirt you’ve had since high school. You deserve better workout clothing. Right now, Adidas is blowing out a ton of sneakers and attire at up to 60 percent off. The sale includes both men’s and women’s clothing, but this is a clearance sale, so grab what you want in your size before they sell out. (Pick something that color-coordinates with some new workout-friendly earbuds and bring that main character energy.)
Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants — $18 (was $50)
This might be the most classic pair of track pants you can buy. They’re made of 78 percent cotton and 22 percent polyester, so they’re extremely comfortable but also durable. They have a tapered fit with cuffed legs, so they look classier than a loose pair of sweats. They have built-in pockets, which are surprisingly good at keeping things inside, even during hard exercise. The site has all sizes in stock at the time of writing.
Trefoil Essentials Crewneck — $22 (was $55)
You don’t always need the bulk of a hoodie, especially in the spring/summer. A crewneck like this is great after the gym or just lounging around. It’s 70 percent cotton and 30 percent polyester, above the 50/50 minimum we look for in a blend. It’s also a lot better than the 100 percent polyester stuff brands are currently doing in the athleisure market. This is also available in all sizes at time of writing, but don’t sleep and miss out.
Men’s apparel deals
- Go-To 5-Pocket Golf Pants $50 (was $100)
- Adilenium Season 3 Cargo Pants $66 (was $110)
- Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Hoodie $39 (was $70)
- Designed for Training Workout Tee $21 (was $35)
- Own The Run Shorts $21 (was $35)
- Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie $39 (was $65)
- Trefoil Essentials Shorts $24 (was $40)
- Train Essentials Feelready Training Tee $10 (was $25)
Men’s outerwear deals
- Tiro 24 Winter Jacket $90 (was $150)
- Terrex Techrock 3L GORE-TEX C-Knit Jacket $358 (was $650)
Men’s sneaker deals
- Washington Alphaboost V2 Shoes $65 (was $130)
- Supernova Ease Shoes $60 (was $100)
Women’s outerwear deals
- Ultimate WIND.RDY Jacket $75 (was $150)
- Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Slim 3-Stripes Track Jacket $33 (was $55)
Women’s apparel deals
- Optime Rib Short Leggings $27 (was $45)
- All Me Essentials Full-Length Leggings $35 (was $50)
- Essentials Fleece Loose Joggers $24 (was $60)
- Ultimate365 Bermuda Shorts $23 (was $75)
- Pintuck 5-Inch Pull-On Golf Shorts $21 (was $70)
- Elements Meditate Graphic Boyfriend Tee $15 (was $30)
- Training Essentials 3-Stripes High-Waisted Short Leggings $13 (was $25)
Women’s sneaker deals
- 4DFWD 4 Running Shoes $130 (was $200)
- Duramo SL 2 Running Shoes $46 (was $70)
- Supernova Ease Shoes $65 (was $100)
- Kantai Trail Shoes $84 (was $120)
Backpack and gym bag deals
- Originals National 3.0 Backpack $36 (was $60)
- Prime 7 Backpack $42 (was $70)
- adidas by Stella McCartney x Terrex Backpack $90 (was $200)