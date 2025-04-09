The Adidas end-of-season clearance sale chops up to 60% off sneakers, clothes, and bags

Don't settle for bad workout clothes. Adidas is blowing out apparel, outerwear, bags, and more.

By Stan Horaczek

Published Apr 9, 2025 3:40 PM EDT

You don’t need to go to the gym in the same charity 5K shirt you’ve had since high school. You deserve better workout clothing. Right now, Adidas is blowing out a ton of sneakers and attire at up to 60 percent off. The sale includes both men’s and women’s clothing, but this is a clearance sale, so grab what you want in your size before they sell out. (Pick something that color-coordinates with some new workout-friendly earbuds and bring that main character energy.)

Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants — $18 (was $50)

Adidas track pants on sale for end of season

Adidas

This might be the most classic pair of track pants you can buy. They’re made of 78 percent cotton and 22 percent polyester, so they’re extremely comfortable but also durable. They have a tapered fit with cuffed legs, so they look classier than a loose pair of sweats. They have built-in pockets, which are surprisingly good at keeping things inside, even during hard exercise. The site has all sizes in stock at the time of writing.

Trefoil Essentials Crewneck — $22 (was $55)

Adidas crewneck sweatshirt on sale

Adidas

You don’t always need the bulk of a hoodie, especially in the spring/summer. A crewneck like this is great after the gym or just lounging around. It’s 70 percent cotton and 30 percent polyester, above the 50/50 minimum we look for in a blend. It’s also a lot better than the 100 percent polyester stuff brands are currently doing in the athleisure market. This is also available in all sizes at time of writing, but don’t sleep and miss out.

Men’s apparel deals

Men’s outerwear deals

Men’s sneaker deals

Women’s outerwear deals

Women’s apparel deals

Women’s sneaker deals

Backpack and gym bag deals

 

