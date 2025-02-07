Save 30% off Patagonia bags at REI during this rare, limited-time deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I received the Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Hip Pack as a gift five years ago, and I was skeptical. Was I really a fanny-pack guy? It turns out I was and I brought it just about everywhere until it got stolen out of my truck. Now, I’m buying a replacement (and probably a backup) because this bag is fantastic, and it’s just $23.95 (down from $35) at REI right now. If you can’t swing a sling, there are still a ton of Patagonia bags on deep discount right now, as well as the iconic Nano Puffer for just $118 in men’s and women’s sizes.
Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack $23.93 (was $35)
This ultra-packable bag is made of recycled ripstop nylon on the outside, so it can take a serious beating before suffering any real damage. It comes in six different colors and weighs just 3.5 ounces. If you’re not always planning to wear it, the body and straps tuck into the main pocket to make the whole package much smaller and easier to chuck in any bag. It’s extremely versatile and easy to wear over your shoulder if you’re not brave enough to rock it like a true fanny pack.
Black Hole Duffel 70 L $138 (was $199)
This classic bag gets its name from the ridiculous amount of gear it can hold inside its 70-liter capacity. It’s made from rip-stop nylon for durability and comes with a padded shoulder strap for comfort. This has been a go-to for outdoor enthusiasts for years, and that reputation is well-earned.
More Patagonia bag deals
- Black Hole Cube – Medium 6 L $33 (was $49)
- Black Hole Pack – 25 L $103 (was $149)
- Patagonia Stealth Sling $114 (was $169)
- Atom 20L Tote Pack $61 (was $89)
- Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack $68 (was $99)
- Fieldsmith Lid Pack $74 (was $109)
Patagonia outerwear deals
- Nano Puff Insulated Jacket – Men’s $118 (was $239)
- Box Quilted Insulated Hoody – Men’s $149 (was $249)
- Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover – Men’s $104 (was $149)
- Jackson Glacier Down Parka – Men’s $298 (was $599)
- R1 Air Zip-Neck Pullover – Women’s $63 (was $129)
- Nano Puff Insulated Jacket – Women’s $142 (was $239)
- Nano Puff Insulated Vest – Women’s $131 (was $189)
- Los Gatos Vest – Women’s $83 (was $119)
- Microdini Half-Zip Fleece Pullover – Women’s $63 (was $129)