Save 30% off Patagonia bags at REI during this rare, limited-time deal

I received the Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Hip Pack as a gift five years ago, and I was skeptical. Was I really a fanny-pack guy? It turns out I was and I brought it just about everywhere until it got stolen out of my truck. Now, I’m buying a replacement (and probably a backup) because this bag is fantastic, and it’s just $23.95 (down from $35) at REI right now. If you can’t swing a sling, there are still a ton of Patagonia bags on deep discount right now, as well as the iconic Nano Puffer for just $118 in men’s and women’s sizes.

This ultra-packable bag is made of recycled ripstop nylon on the outside, so it can take a serious beating before suffering any real damage. It comes in six different colors and weighs just 3.5 ounces. If you’re not always planning to wear it, the body and straps tuck into the main pocket to make the whole package much smaller and easier to chuck in any bag. It’s extremely versatile and easy to wear over your shoulder if you’re not brave enough to rock it like a true fanny pack.

This classic bag gets its name from the ridiculous amount of gear it can hold inside its 70-liter capacity. It’s made from rip-stop nylon for durability and comes with a padded shoulder strap for comfort. This has been a go-to for outdoor enthusiasts for years, and that reputation is well-earned.

More Patagonia bag deals

Patagonia outerwear deals