Stanley’s viral water bottles are up to 30% off and cuter than ever

If you’re still rocking a crinkly plastic bottle from a gas station, it’s time for an upgrade—and Labor Day is giving you the perfect excuse. Stanley, known for their viral, ultra-durable drinkware, is offering up to 30% off select bottles and colorways for a limited time. Whether you’re hitting the trails, heading to class, or just sitting on the couch, now’s the time to snag one.

Stanley All Day Slim Bottle 20 oz — $19.97 (was $30)



Some people love a gallon-sized hydration challenge. I prefer a bottle that won’t double as a dumbbell. This slim 20-ounce bottle fits easily into your bag or car cupholder, and it’s surprisingly easy to clean thanks to its two-part twist-off design. The narrow mouth keeps splashes to a minimum, and the wider base lets you toss in ice or get a bottle brush into each nook and cranny. It keeps drinks cold for four hours and iced for up to 11. Also available in larger 33.8-ounce and 34-ounce sizes if you’re thirstier than I am. And some colors are more deeply discounted.

