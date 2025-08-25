Get a cool deal and cooler drinks with this insulated leakproof backpack, 20% off at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Summer’s doing that thing where it’s technically still here but starting to ghost us. Whether you’re making the most of late-season park hangs or gearing up for a packed fall sports schedule, Amazon’s got deals on outdoor gear—including this absolute MVP of a backpack cooler. It’s 20% off right now, and you can stack extra savings with the code TR5AND10 on qualifying purchases.

TOURIT Cooler Backpack, leakproof, holds up to 28 cans — $29.59 (was $36.99) TOURIT See It

Dragging a hard cooler across a field should count as cardio. This backpack-style version turns snack duty into a wearable mission—perfect for hauling orange slices to the team or adult beverages to the tailgate. It keeps things cold for up to 16 hours with ice packs, has enough pockets to make a cargo vest jealous, and includes a built-in bottle opener for your Mexi-Cokes and beers. Available in five colors, including classic black, tie-dye black, blue, gray, and dark gray. Weighs just 1.1 pounds when empty, so your back will forgive you. Just don’t forget that coupon code!

More sports accessories deals