Amazon is blowing out powerful electric yard cools from EGO POWER+ for clearance prices during Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

EGO’s 56-volt battery system is one of the most flexible on the market. That’s a big part of why they’re so popular. One pack runs the mower, the trimmer, the blower, and a dozen other tools, so the second purchase always costs less than the first. Amazon has marked down a wide stretch of that lineup for Prime Day, and the sale runs through June 26. If you’re still clinging to gas-powered tools, now is the time to make the switch. Your back, ears, and neighbors will thank you.

EGO Power+ 530 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower $139.99 (was $199.99) A complete 56V kit for under $140 Get equal power with less noise pollution. EGO POWER+ See It

At $139.99, down from $199.99, this is the EGO blower I’d point a first-time buyer to. The LB5302 moves 530 CFM, which is enough to clear wet leaves off a driveway and push grass clippings without going over the same spot twice. It comes with a 56V 2.5Ah battery and charger, so there’s nothing else to buy to start, and that same battery powers every other EGO 56V tool you add later. It’s light enough to run one-handed and quiet enough to use on a Saturday morning without the neighbors filing a complaint.

EGO Power+ 15" String Trimmer $132.99 (was $199.99) Reloads its line without you touching the head Weeds are over. EGO POWER+ See It

At $132.99, down from $199.99, the EGO 15-inch string trimmer is the one I’d grab first in this sale. The 15-inch cutting swath covers most yards in a single pass, and the Rapid Reload head feeds new line without taking anything apart, which is the part everyone hates about trimmers. It ships with a 56V 2.5Ah battery and charger, and the powerhead also drives EGO’s edger and other attachment heads if you want to expand later.

EGO Power+ 21" Self-Propelled Mower $579.99 (was $769.00) Touch Drive self-propel with a 6.0Ah battery in the box Say goodbye to gas. EGO Power+ See It

At $579.99, down from $769, this self-propelled EGO is the mower most quarter- to half-acre yards won’t outgrow. Touch Drive sets the pace with a thumb lever instead of a bar you have to squeeze the whole time, the brushless motor has the torque to push through damp spring grass, and it mulches, bags, or side-discharges without tools. The 56V 6.0Ah battery and charger are included, and that same pack runs the rest of the EGO lineup, so your next purchase skips the battery cost.

At $299.99, down from $389, the MST1501 is the cheapest way into EGO’s attachment system. One 56V powerhead clicks into a 15-inch string trimmer head and a blower head out of the box, and it accepts EGO’s edger, pole saw, and hedge attachments sold separately. The battery and charger come with it, so you start with two tools and keep adding heads later without paying for another motor each time.

EGO Power+ 56V Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum $237.49 (was $329.99) Cordless cleanup that runs on your mower battery Cleaning up after work is crucial. EGO Power+ See It

At $237.49, down from $329.99, this is the EGO tool people don’t expect to want until they own it. The 56V wet/dry shop vac pulls up sawdust, garage spills, and a wet trunk without dragging a cord around, and it runs off the same batteries as the mower and trimmer. If you’re already on the platform, it’s cordless cleanup that skips the extra battery cost, and the suction holds up better than the price suggests.

Best EGO lawn mower deals

EGO’s self-propelled mowers are the heart of the lineup, and the deals here run from a $479.99 entry point to a $659 Select Cut model with two blades stacked for a cleaner finish. Higher battery capacity buys more runtime, and Touch Drive makes the self-propel easier to modulate on hills than a squeeze bar. Match the deck and battery to your yard, and remember the pack carries over to every other EGO tool you own.

Best EGO string trimmer deals

Both of these use EGO’s POWERLOAD head, which winds fresh line at the press of a button instead of making you feed it by hand. The 16-inch model covers more ground per pass for bigger lots, while the 15-inch is lighter for tighter trimming. Each ships as a complete kit with a battery and charger.

Best EGO leaf blower deals

For moving leaves, CFM (air volume) tells you more than MPH, and EGO’s range runs from a 530 CFM handheld up to a 756 CFM model built for big properties. The deepest cut is the 580 CFM blower at half off, though it’s a tool-only listing, so you’ll need a 56V battery to run it. The 756 CFM LB7650 is also tool-only; the backpack and 650 CFM models ship as complete kits.

Best EGO chainsaw, pole saw, and hedge trimmer deals

This is the storm-cleanup and shaping group. The 20-inch chainsaw takes on felling and bucking firewood, the pole saw reaches limbs without a ladder, and the hedge trimmer at $122.54 is the cheapest entry into the set. None of them need gas, oil mixing, or a pull cord, and they all share the 56V battery platform.

Best EGO combo kit deals

Combo kits are the cheapest way to outfit a yard from scratch, since you pay for one battery and charger and get two or three tools around it. The MHC1603 multi-head kit builds on a carbon-fiber powerhead, while the trimmer-and-blower combos pair the two tools most people reach for every week.

Best EGO pressure washer deals

EGO’s cordless pressure washers run off the same 56V packs as the yard tools, so you can clean a driveway without a hose reel of extension cords or a gas engine to prime. The markdowns here are smaller than the rest of the sale, but the 3200 PSI model has the muscle for caked-on grime, while the 2100 PSI version covers cars, decks, and patio furniture.

More EGO 56V deals

The reason to buy into EGO is that the same battery keeps finding new jobs, and these are the tools that prove it. The portable light is the standout at 37% off, the auger digs post and fence holes without a gas rental, and the misting fans and Bluetooth speaker turn the same packs into backyard gear once the chores are done.